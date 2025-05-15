Arnold Schwarzenegger Jokes About Ex-Wife Maria Shriver While Discussing One Of His Classic Films

The best Arnold Schwarzenegger movies come with sizable fanbases. Whether it’s the actor’s memorable one-liners or his iconic action scenes, the bankable star's filmography is packed with unforgettable moments. Schwarzenegger's joked that his ex-wife, Maria Shriver, has her own way of reminding him of one of his classic films, and it’s totally on point.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s upcoming movie The Man with the Bag , will have him tag-teaming with Reacher’s Alan Ritchson to recover stolen Christmas presents. If you recall, the first and only time the Austrian actor previously spread Christmas cheer onscreen was in 1996's Jingle All the Way (which is streaming with your Disney+ subscription ), with his character trying to find a Turbo Man for his son. Maria Shriver certainly remembers that movie. The Terminator actor joked in Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation (via People ) how the former First Lady of California reminds him of the Christmas classic, and it’s actually hilarious:

Jingle All the Way was the greatest Christmas movie of all time. They play it the whole month of December. I know because my ex-wife calls me about the residual.

Yes, a residual check is one way to remind your ex-husband that his beloved Christmas comedy is on air! It's either that way or whenever Turbo Man comes back in stores for the holiday season.

Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger may have finalized their divorce in 2021, but it’s nice to know that the two still have their playful jabs. After being married for almost 35 years, the two were separated for a decade after it was revealed the Commando actor fathered a child out of wedlock . As for where their relationship stands today after their divorce, Schwarzenegger revealed in his memoir that he still feels “love for her” despite the two moving on and leading different lives. He said the most important thing was to make sure the two could co-parent their four children without any conflict. That’s truly the best thing to do to keep a family together after a split.

Like Shriver, one can’t get enough of Jingle All the Way. It’s a top-tier Christmas movie that actually presents the true meaning of commercialism around the holidays with entertaining action sequences that live in your head rent-free. Not to mention, Schwarzenegger's Howard Langston is the ultimate movie dad to spend the holidays with , knowing he’d walk through angry criminal elves and onto a Turbo Man holiday float to get his son the top present on his Christmas wishlist. But whatever you do, don’t eat Howard’s Christmas cookies, or he’ll respond with more force than necessary !

According to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s playful jab at Maria Shriver, you know it’s the holiday season when Jingle All the Way comes on TV and the journalist has the residual. If The Man with the Bag ever continuously plays on TV, I’m assuming that's another residual check that will make its way to Shriver. Check in with our 2025 movie releases in case the Amazon MGM Studios film is put there.