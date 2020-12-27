The Strange Sound Effect Included In Soul The Studio Really Wanted To Remove

How, exactly, is one expected to animate the afterlife? So many of us wonder what waits for us in The Great Beyond. Now, in the latest Pixar animated feature Soul, director Pete Docter and his team had to visualize what is waiting for us when we pass on from this life into whatever mysterious realm is waiting for us. This allowed Docter to get very creative, because honestly, who is going to nitpick any of his creative decisions? None of us have been there, so we can’t say whether he’s right or wrong. And yet, there’s one distinct sound effect that Peter Docter used in The Great Beyond scenes that studio executives pushed back on. The answer is in the exclusive interview clip above.