Why Cheetah’s Ending Is Handled That Way In Wonder Woman 1984

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains massive spoilers for Wonder Woman 1984. If you have not yet had the chance to watch the film, continue at your own risk!

Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah has one of the strongest arcs in Wonder Woman 1984, transforming from a lonely, nerdy scientist to a bold, selfish killer, but you probably noticed that the conclusion was left a bit open ended. The titular heroine successfully defeats her in combat before facing off with Max Lord, and there is a final glimpse of her that lets the audience know that she turns back to human form, but not much information is provided beyond that – including what happens to her in the aftermath of the chaos, and whether or not she rescinded her wish. You may find yourself asking a lot of questions, but per director Patty Jenkins that’s definitely intentional.