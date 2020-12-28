Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Why Cheetah’s Ending Is Handled That Way In Wonder Woman 1984

Cheetah Kristen Wiig in Wonder Woman 1984
Sign Up For HBO Max ×

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains massive spoilers for Wonder Woman 1984. If you have not yet had the chance to watch the film, continue at your own risk!

Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah has one of the strongest arcs in Wonder Woman 1984, transforming from a lonely, nerdy scientist to a bold, selfish killer, but you probably noticed that the conclusion was left a bit open ended. The titular heroine successfully defeats her in combat before facing off with Max Lord, and there is a final glimpse of her that lets the audience know that she turns back to human form, but not much information is provided beyond that – including what happens to her in the aftermath of the chaos, and whether or not she rescinded her wish. You may find yourself asking a lot of questions, but per director Patty Jenkins that’s definitely intentional.

Earlier this month I had the pleasure of participating in what turned into a rather spoiler-heavy roundtable interview with the filmmaker and Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot, and one of the topics broached in the conversation concerned Cheetah’s fate. While she didn’t exactly go deep into details, Jenkins explained that there are reasons why things are left mysterious, saying.

I have my reasons for making it ambiguous. And I think it's not clear, her point of view on everything that just happened. I love that we wrap up Max Lord's point of view and that you see the culmination of that storyline. I think it's so important. But the truth is there may or may not be more to come, and reasons for that.

While she didn’t come out and directly say it, that seems like a pretty strong hint that audiences haven’t seen the last of Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva, and that there exists the possibility that we could see more of her in a Wonder Woman 3. That would certainly make sense given that she is considered in the comics to be Diana’s archvillain (the Joker to her Batman, the Lex Luthor to her Superman). The only real issue that emerges is Wonder Woman 1984’s period setting – assuming that the sequel would do another time jump and tell a story featuring the eponymous heroine in the present.

As Patty Jenkins went on to explain, however, the end of Cheetah’s story in the blockbuster isn’t just about keeping options for the future. Being honest, she explained that it was a tricky thing to try and find a way to give closure to that character without accidentally derailing the ending for Wonder Woman, which always had to be the primary focus. Jenkins explained,

It's complicated, what goes on with Barbara. There was not an easy scene, even if the answer was one way or the other, even if it was that she did rescind wish, like then what? She goes back to her normal life and now Diana is not there anymore? It would take time and it would be a big deal to try to culminate it one way or the other. So there were multiple reasons for doing it that way. And if it leaves you wanting more answers, there's nothing wrong with that.

Will we get to see Cheetah in Wonder Woman 3 (whenever that movie gets made)? We’ll just have to wait and see, but for now we here at CinemaBlend still have a ton more Wonder Woman 1984 content coming your way on the site, so stay tuned!

Up Next

Wonder Woman 1984 Review: An Excellent Pair Of Villains Makes The DCEU Sequel Soar Higher Than Its Predecessor
More From This Author
    • Eric Eisenberg Eric Eisenberg View Profile

      NJ native who calls LA home; lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran; endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.

7 Wonder Woman 1984 Surprises That Totally Blew Our Minds news 2h 7 Wonder Woman 1984 Surprises That Totally Blew Our Minds Eric Eisenberg
How Well Wonder Woman 1984 Has Done On HBO Max So Far news 4h How Well Wonder Woman 1984 Has Done On HBO Max So Far Eric Eisenberg
Wonder Woman Star Confirms Their Involvement In 1984 Easter Egg news 7h Wonder Woman Star Confirms Their Involvement In 1984 Easter Egg Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

Netflix Executive Producer Lin Qi Is Dead At 39 After Alleged Poisoning By Rival TBD Netflix Executive Producer Lin Qi Is Dead At 39 After Alleged Poisoning By Rival Rating TBD
Home Town’s Erin Napier Blasts Fans After ‘Cruel’ Comments About HGTV Star’s Daughter And Her Hair TBD Home Town’s Erin Napier Blasts Fans After ‘Cruel’ Comments About HGTV Star’s Daughter And Her Hair Rating TBD
Chrissy Teigen’s New Years Resolution Will Change How She Does Social Media TBD Chrissy Teigen’s New Years Resolution Will Change How She Does Social Media Rating TBD
Sorry, Proposal Fans: That Sandra Bullock And Ryan Reynolds Reunion Isn't Happening TBD Sorry, Proposal Fans: That Sandra Bullock And Ryan Reynolds Reunion Isn't Happening Rating TBD
Better Call Saul's Giancarlo Esposito Has An Idea For Another Breaking Bad Spinoff, And It Sounds Amazing TBD Better Call Saul's Giancarlo Esposito Has An Idea For Another Breaking Bad Spinoff, And It Sounds Amazing Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information