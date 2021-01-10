6 Bad Disaster Movies That Are Also Kind Of Great

Volcano (1997)

One might argue that maybe I should be talking about Dante’s Peak for this article rather than Volcano, which came out in the same year. But, people still talk about Dante’s Peak, while I hardly ever hear anybody talking about Volcano these days, so it ends up on this list.

Volcano, which stars Tommy Lee Jones as an Office of Emergency Management director who must rescue others from an erupting volcano, is really cheesy and overly dramatic like all good-bad disaster films should be. It also goes above and beyond with the cheese at times, especially in the subway scene with the slow-motion jump into the lava. The fire is also really cool, but the CGI is kind of terrible, making for a good time overall. Tommy Lee Jones might be too good for this movie, but he also played Two-Face in Batman Forever, so maybe he’s not too good? I don’t know; but, either way, I always laugh a lot whenever I watch this movie. It’s silly!