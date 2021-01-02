Was Wonder Woman 1984 ‘80s Enough? Patty Jenkins Shares Her Worry For The HBO Max Film

Despite the challenges that have come from getting Wonder Woman 1984 in front of fans, it seems as though Wonder Woman 3 is indeed in the works. Should the movie go forward, it looks like we’ll be meeting Diana in the present day once more. That means she’ll be leaving the 1980s behind -- though given the recent nostalgic resurgence in interest in fashion and music from that time period, perhaps we won’t see too much of a change on screen.