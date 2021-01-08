Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead Includes A Cool Snyder Cut Easter Egg

As for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, it will initially air on HBO Max as a four-part miniseries. Snyder has described the Snyder Cut as being an “Elseworld” story, and while the majority of the footage is from Justice League’s original principal photography period, he was also able to shoot additional scenes last fall that added approximately four or five minutes to the final product. It remains to be seen if Warner Bros and DC will want to keep the “Snyder-verse” going after the miniseries has aired, although filmmaker Kevin Smith has heard it’s easily doable to keep going with the story.