Haunting Of Bly Manor's Mike Flanagan Has Two DC Movies He'd Like To Make, And Wow

Leave a Comment
Many directors have taken turns creating content for the DC Extended Universe. One director who hasn’t had the chance, however, is Haunting of Bly Manor creator Mike Flanagan. The producer is no stranger to the director’s chair, having helmed films such as Oculus and Doctor Sleep and, recently, he gave his thoughts on directing two DC films, and they're pretty perfect for him.
Over the past decade, Mike Flanagan has made a name for himself as the go-to guy for creepy psychological horror films. Most of his films have also been produced, written and edited by him. Having him direct a DC film wouldn’t be much of a stretch, as Justice League director Zack Snyder directed the Dawn of the Dead series. Given the DCEU’s dark and gritty reputation, Flanagan would be a good fit for DC. On Twitter, a fan account recently asked him about what DC characters he would like to tackle on the big screen, and he gave an interesting reply. Check it out:
Well, that was definitely a surprising response, especially the second part. The director wants to create a psychological story revolving around Clayface, which (in Mike Flanagan's hands) could be unlike anything we've ever seen from the superhero genre. When you think about it, he is one of the more complex villains in Batman's rogues' gallery. Giving Flanagan the keys to the Man of Steel would also be interesting. If he did get the chance to direct Superman, would the public get the same stand up guy or something closer to Tim Burton’s unfulfilled vision?
Both films would be interesting when matched with Mike Flanagan's unique aesthetic and skill set. He's become one of Hollywood’s biggest names when it comes to the horror genre and spent the past decades crafting suspenseful films such as Ouija: Origin of Evil and Before I Wake.
Of course, he's also ventured into television through his acclaimed Netflix horror anthology series. The Haunting of Hill House became an internet sensation, earning Flanagan multiple award nominations for his direction and writing, and its follow-up, The Haunting of Bly Manor, yielded similar success for the streaming service. His next series, Midnight Mass, recently finished up production, and another series, The Midnight Club set to follow. Like many of his projects, Mike Flanagan will direct, produce and write on both series.
With Mike Flanagan so busy, one has to wonder if he could find the time to join DC Films' massive slate, which includes releases that span from 2021 into 2023. After the success of Wonder Woman 1984, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6. That film will be followed by the release of the Flash movie and the Aquaman sequel in 2022. Shazam!: Fury of the Gods will also arrive in 2023, and Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam and a second Wonder Woman sequel are in the works.
So would you like to see Mike Flanagan tackle a DC film or any kind of superhero film? Let us know in the comments!