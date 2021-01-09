Haunting Of Bly Manor's Mike Flanagan Has Two DC Movies He'd Like To Make, And Wow

Well, that was definitely a surprising response, especially the second part. The director wants to create a psychological story revolving around Clayface, which (in Mike Flanagan's hands) could be unlike anything we've ever seen from the superhero genre. When you think about it, he is one of the more complex villains in Batman's rogues' gallery. Giving Flanagan the keys to the Man of Steel would also be interesting. If he did get the chance to direct Superman, would the public get the same stand up guy or something closer to Tim Burton’s unfulfilled vision?