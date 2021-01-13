How Marvel Studios Plans To Use Its Phases Moving Forward, According To Kevin Feige

The whole idea of phases was less about a forward-facing public marketing thing. Because we don't advertise anything as phases, necessarily. (It’s) more of an internal storytelling boundary for us, to help us shape overarching, larger narratives. And I think that's helpful. I think that will continue. Again, going back to the way event crossovers were working, in the comics, that they would do, like, dozens of individual titles every month and then once a year, or once every few years, come together into a bigger title. That was the whole idea in between the beginning and end to phases. I think that'll continue, to a certain extent, as well. Because it's a storytelling shorthand that we use internally to shape these overarching narratives.