The Fantastic Four’s Producer Confirms Which Marvel Movie Will Feature The Team Next, But I’m More Interested In What He Said About The Kang Dynasty
The MCU is just getting started with Marvel's First Family.
It’s no secret that the superhero family The Fantastic Four is poised to lead the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the coming decade. Part of the fun of Marvel Studios acquiring its “toys” back from 20th Century Fox came in Kevin Feige being able to put his own stamp on the Fantastic Four and The X-Men, which gradually has been happening in the MCU. Naturally, there is a lot of attention being paid to the upcoming Avengers movies – Doomsday and Secret Wars – but beyond that, it will land on the mutants and the Future Foundation to carry the Marvel torch.
Which means that the idea of “superhero fatigue” is a myth to which Marvel Studios does not subscribe. Feige’s dream production house plans to make Marvel movies for as long as possible, figuring out new ways to reinvent the genre. That topic came up while CinemaBlend was visiting the London set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and asking producer Grant Curtis if he saw any signs of fatigue in this line of storytelling. Mind you, Curtis is producing one of Marvel’s most-hyped movies. But he was candid when he addressed the idea of fatigue, and told us:
Back in 2008, the initial building blocks of the MCU had to rely on characters that Marvel had the rights to. Which is why the studio started with Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor as opposed to making an MCU Spider-Man movie straight out of the gate. In a way, with Phase 6, Marvel can figure out a way to start over, and reboot the MCU. The MCU Multiverse gives the company a lot of freedom to bring in new versions of classic characters. But it also allows Marvel the creative leeway to rewrite the storyline when something as unexpected as the Jonathan Majors scandal takes root.
To that end, we asked Grant Curtis about the previous plans to make Avengers 5 an adaptation of The Kang Dynasty, and how Matt Shakman’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps had to shift its approach in the wake of those alterations. Curtis told CinemaBlend:
We will know if that works when the third MCU movie of 2025, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, lands in theaters on July 25.
