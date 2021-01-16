Why Chris Evans Commenting On That Captain America Rumor Is A Bigger Deal Than It May Seem

However, let’s not forget that there have been plenty of instances where actors have either played coy or straight-up lied about appearing in a superhero project. Jason Momoa admitted that he had lie about playing Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe since it was being kept a “secret,” and in October 2020, Tatiana Maslany denied she was starring in Disney+’s She-Hulk, only to be confirmed as the show’s Jennifer Walters just two months later. In other words, don’t be shocked if Evans isn’t engaging in a bit of deception in order to keep people off his Captain America tail for as long as possible.