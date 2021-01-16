Why Chris Evans Commenting On That Captain America Rumor Is A Bigger Deal Than It May Seem

Leave a Comment
With Avengers: Endgame marking the end of Chris Evans’ Marvel Cinematic Universe contract, not to mention how that movie ended for Captain America, it seemed like the actor’s time in the superhero franchise was over. That may no longer be the case, as it was reported Thursday that Evans is in talks to return to the MCU for more than one project. While this has not been officially confirmed, Evans’ comment on the matter is worth analyzing.
Oftentimes when a casting rumor comes to light, the actor in question is asked by the press about if they are indeed starring in the project. Sometimes the actor is able to confirm they’re in said project right away, other times they can simply debunk the rumor, and fairly frequently you’ll see instances where they won’t confirm or deny the rumor. Chris Evans, however, was not asked about Captain America’s potential MCU return in an interview. Instead, he tweeted the followed:
Chris Evans didn’t have to say anything about this Captain America report, but he went on Twitter to post those three words. Now, on the surface, it appears like Evans is denying the rumor, and maybe that’s the case. Perhaps Evans had met with the Marvel Studios brass at one point and things didn’t work out, or maybe Evans is still negotiating a return, so technically he’s not back in the MCU just yet.
However, let’s not forget that there have been plenty of instances where actors have either played coy or straight-up lied about appearing in a superhero project. Jason Momoa admitted that he had lie about playing Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe since it was being kept a “secret,” and in October 2020, Tatiana Maslany denied she was starring in Disney+’s She-Hulk, only to be confirmed as the show’s Jennifer Walters just two months later. In other words, don’t be shocked if Evans isn’t engaging in a bit of deception in order to keep people off his Captain America tail for as long as possible.
One thing is clear: there are mixed reactions to Chris Evan’s response about the Captain America rumor. Some are taking his statement at face value, like so:
Other believe that Chris Evans is being dishonest, as bluntly put below:
And then there’s Chris Evans’ Knives Out costar Jamie Curtis, who brought up what really matters:
Chris Evans at least sounded game for that, saying that it’s “going in the contracts.” For the other responses, the actor said in a follow-up tweet that he thought some of the gifs sent his way were “priceless.” So at least he got some amusement out of all this.
When we left off with Steve Rogers at the end of Avengers: Endgame, he was an old man in 2023, having decided to live a life with Peggy Carter in the past after returning the Infinity Stones to their proper places in time and space. Originally Chris Evans’ Marvel contract only lasted six movies, but when he learned what was in store for Endgame, he realized it made sense to tack on an extra movie. There’s no shortage of speculation online about how Steve could be incorporated back into the MCU, but for now, the only confirmed next sighting of the character will be in the animated What If? series, and it hasn’t even been revealed if Chris Evans voiced him or not.
If/when it's confirmed Chris Evans will return to the MCU, we here at CinemaBlend will let you know.