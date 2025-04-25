Chris Evans Was ‘Running Around’ Europe And Missed The Brave New World Premiere, But He Still Made Time To See The Movie And Reach Out To Anthony Mackie

I wonder if they have a thread named "Cap Chat" for occasions like this?

Making his cinematic debut as the new Captain America, Anthony Mackie has landed the first step towards his Marvel future on the 2025 movie schedule. As we see Captain America: Brave New World’s home release introducing the film to an even wider audience, reactions will continue to show us what the crowd at large thinks about this latest chapter in the MCU. And while previous Cap Chris Evans missed the big premiere of Mr. Mackie’s super-epic, he took time to check out his friend’s work, leaving him with some short but sweet feedback.

During an E! News’ interview to promote his latest movie Sneaks, Anthony Mackie addressed the subject of how his Avengers: Endgame co-star felt about the fourth installment of the stand-alone series he helped start. But as both men are pretty busy these days, what you’re about to read below isn’t too lengthy:

I just got a text saying ‘good job,’ and that he loved the movie. I haven’t talked to him since we’ve both been running around. He’s in, like, middle of Europe somewhere working.

Friendships can be weird like that sometimes, especially when you’re trying to tie up all loose ends before a rumored Avengers: Doomsday reunion. And I’ll admit, this supposed lack of comms does kind of back Chris Evans’ denial of an MCU return as nothing but rumors.

Surely at this point, with next summer’s gigantic event film currently in production, they’d be talking like the old days. Though considering director Julius Onah’s Marvel sequel isn’t yet available through a Disney+ subscription, it does speak volumes that The Grey Man vet sought out his battle buddy’s grand debut.

At the very least, we do know that Avengers: Doomsday’s cast announcement confirmed Anthony Mackie as being part of this 2026 event picture. And since we know that Danny “The Falcon” Ramirez is going to be in that picture as well, it’s not like Sam Wilson won’t have someone to play against in this splash panel entry in the roster of upcoming Marvel movies.

But I wouldn’t be surprised if Mr. Evans appears towards the end of Doomsday, with a larger role in 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars. Should that theory hold, the Red One star won’t be needed on set until later down the line, thanks to Doomsday and Secret Wars’ intended production gap.

That could mean that much like Chris Evans’ clandestine Avengers: Endgame reveal to Anthony Mackie, Mr. Mackie will return the favor by letting his former scene partner know that he’ll be on his left again real soon - if he hasn't already. Maybe with two Caps on set, there’ll be more time to discuss the ins and outs of how Brave New World truly hit for the Star Spangled Man with the plan.

Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.

