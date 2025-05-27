Why Chris Evans Missed The Cannes Movie Premiere That Co-star Margaret Qualley Looked So Fly At

Chris Evans is a pretty busy man. Between having a few promising ​​ upcoming 2025 movies – with A24’s Materialists and Ethan Coen’s Honey Don’t! , it seems like he may be in constant transit. Yet Evans was MIA at Cannes while his Coen costar Margaret Qualley and her her showstopping pink dress killed. The Materialists star clears the air on why his schedule prevented him from the big night, and it surprisingly doesn’t deal with professional endeavors.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

While it isn’t the first time the Captain America star missed out on a carpet event (he had to skip the Brave New World premiere due to a project and travel), his reasoning for missing the French film festival is personal and sweet. He took to his stories on social media to express that he wishes he could’ve been with his cast while revealing why he missed out on the 6.5-minute standing ovation for the newest Coen caper. The star shared that it was a milestone birthday for someone very dear to him, and he simply couldn’t miss out:

I wish I could've been with my incredible cast and filmmakers at Cannes, but it was my mother's 70th birthday and there are some things you just can't miss! Congrats everyone!! [heart emoji]

I love that for the Evans-Capuano clan! Big birthdays are meant to be celebrated with loved ones, and I’m just glad that the Red One actor could swing it. It’s always heartwarming, in my opinion, to see celebs hit pause on their busy professional schedules for big personal moments. And knowing that Evans will hop on a plane to go party with his mom on her 70th makes me a fan of his even more.

It was probably a great way to kick off his big summer. In just a few short weeks, Materialists, the upcoming A24 movie (starring Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson and Evans) will hit theaters. The romantic trailer had a lot of people buzzing before, but Pascal quoting Pride and Prejudice to Evans in an interview may have leveled up the hype to the Celine Song-directed title. Then, at the end of the summer, the Evans, Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, and Charlie Day-led upcoming LGBTQ+ flick , Honey Don’t! arrives.

The nationwide August 22nd release will usher in Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s second co-written project. Seemingly, it centers around the titular Honey O’Donahue (Qualley) investigating a church head with some shady dealings (Evans). Both seem like great watches, and I can’t wait for them to hit theaters, but I’m curious to keep an eye on Evans’ attendance or if he has more events that equate to why he missed out on the fashionable Cannes evening.