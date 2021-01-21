Soul: 7 Pixar Easter Eggs To Look For The Next Time You Watch

A new Pixar movie is always like a visit from an old friend. They can be warm and comforting and familiar, while at the same time feeling unique and surprising. Soul is certainly no exception. While the movie had a rough road to audiences, eventually arriving on Disney+ rather than in theaters, the film was been welcomed by audiences and critics alike, with many viewing it as on e of Pixar's absolute best films. It's so good that many Pixar fans might have forgotten one of the most fun things to do with any Pixar film, go for an easter egg hunt.

Easter eggs have become common and even expected practice in animated films but no more so than in the movies of Pixar Animation Studios. There are several specific Pixar easter eggs that you can expect to find in nearly every film, and countless more that get added just for fun. Here are a few of our favorite easter eggs found in Soul.