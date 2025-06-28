Diddy’s Son Discusses The ‘Intense’ Process Of Collaborating With Kanye West On Their New Album

Closing arguments have been made in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial, which has taken place in New York over the last several weeks. Now, the jury can begin the process of deliberating on a verdict. While a number of 55-year-old Diddy’s fellow celebrities have remained quiet when it comes to his legal issues, he has had the support of his family as well as friend Kanye West. West even released a new album, which he worked on with one of Combs’ sons, Christian “King.” The younger Combs subsequently talked about working with West.

48-year-old Ye teamed up with Christian “King” Combs to release NEVER STOP, which became available this past Friday on streaming platforms. The EP contains seven songs, one of which serves as a direct tribute to Sean Combs. Christian caught up with Hot 97, during which he shared insight into why he decided to join forces with the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” performer. During the interview, Christian described the process as “intense,” but he explained why he appreciated it:

I grew up on Ye’s music. To be in the studio with him—watching how he operates—it reminded me of my pops. It was intense in the best way. His energy felt familiar. Like watching greatness in motion.

The comments from King Combs (27) on his father and Kanye West being similar actually somewhat align with comments made by West months ago. At the time, West said he always “related to” Diddy, which is apparently why he took issue with people chastising the Sean John founder. Those comments came weeks after West phoned Diddy (who was in prison) and offered support. In return, Diddy thanked West for looking out for his children amid his incarceration.

As of late, there’s been evidence to prove that Ye has forged a relationship with Christian Combs. Earlier in June, Christian and Ye were photographed hugging each other outside the Manhattan courthouse where Sean’s trial has been held. The pair reportedly met up again days later at the Chateau Marmont, where they hung out.

One of the tracks on NEVER STOP that’s garnered significant attention is “Diddy Free.” Via Variety, some of the lyrics in the song include, “They be takin’ shots, they can’t trigger me, nah (Shit don’t trigger me) / Fuck the world, critics and the witness / Face clean, they tryna dirt the image (Fuck) / Sittin’ n—as down that stood on business (You can’t stop us though).” Christian Combs, while discussing the album as a whole, also discussed the biggest theme of the musical compilation:

That’s really the theme. No matter what life throws at you, you’ve got to stay locked in and chase your dreams. This album is motivation.

As his comments suggest, Christian Combs has seemingly aimed to be steadfast in defending his father, who’s facing federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. Diddy’s kids expressed support for him ahead of and after his arrest in September 2024. The Combs kids released a joint message, through which they called out “accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives” surrounding their dad. Sean’s son, Justin, also penned a Father’s Day post in his honor this year.

Whatever lies ahead for Diddy’s verdict remains to be seen. It would seem, though, that with the release of his new album with Kanye West, Christian “King” Combs wants his support to be evident.