Khloé Kardashian's Curve-Hugging Dress Turned Heads At Jeff Bezos' Wedding, But What Other Celebs Attended?

A royal wedding might not be happening, but with the way A-listers and people of prominence have shown up and shown out in Italy for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding, it kind of feels like one is. Case and point, Khloé Kardashian attended the festivities in a stunning curve-hugging pink dress that turned heads while many other significant celebs were in attendance and dressed to the nines too.

Khloé Kardashian's Curve-Hugging Dress Is Stunning

Taking Barbiecore to a new and glamorous level after rocking a sweet bubblegum minidress earlier this month, Khloé stunned in a light pink sequined dress at Bezos’ wedding in Venice. She complemented it with a fabulous feather pink shawl and donned an opulent diamond necklace. It’s honestly breathtaking, take a look:

According to Khloé’s stylist Dani Michelle (via her Instagram stories ) , the Kardashian sister was wearing Tamara Ralph Couture and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds. Considering the plunging neckline of the dress, the long diamond necklace was the perfect pairing, and I love the texture the feathers add as they beautifully juxtapose the sequins of the dress.

Also, the sleeked back bun is perfect, because it allows the dress to fully shine.

Now, obviously, Khloé knows how to pull off a high glamour look like this, and she loves sequins, just look at the purple backless dress she rocked back in May, and you’ll see my point. However, to further show how showstopping this pink gown is, take a look at some of the comments left on the reality star’s post:

Truly, this ensemble turned heads, and I absolutely adore it. I bet many at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding were also in love with this fit too. However, Khloé Kardashian wasn’t the only well-dressed celeb in Venice this weekend.

Many Other A-Listers Also Attended Jeff Bezos’ Wedding

Again, this wedding was a star-studded event. So, let’s take a look at this guest list and start with the family of the aforementioned Kardashian. The Kardashian-Jenner siblings and their mom made a good showing at this event, as Khloé, Kim, Kris, as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner were all there.

Other major names, according to reporting by the NYT and Forbes , included Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, Tom Brady and Usher. Orlando Bloom was in attendance, too, amid all the reports about his breakup with Katy Perry . Sydney Sweeney, who rocked multiple stunning looks , was also in Venice. That’s not even all the prominent people, either.

According to Us Weekly , Leonardo DiCaprio was also there with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti. The actor wore a nice suit and had a black baseball hat that he used to cover his face from photos.

So, all around, this guest list of very famous and highly fashionable A-listers rivaled that of a royal wedding or a massive award show. However, I can’t say I’m shocked, considering Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is a very famous and rich person who has made a big impact in multiple industries.