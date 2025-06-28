‘Fight Not Flight.’ Eric Dane Attended The Countdown Premiere Amid ALS Diagnosis, And Jensen Ackles Had Tons Of Praise For His Co-Star
So much love!
Eric Dane said he was going to try to keep working amid his ALS diagnosis, and he proved that to be true recently when he attended the Los Angeles premiere of his new crime drama Countdown, which hit the 2025 TV schedule this week. Nobody seems prouder of what the actor is doing than his co-star, Jensen Ackles, who heaped praise on the former Grey’s Anatomy star.
Jensen Ackles Shows Love For Countdown Co-Star Eric Dane
It’s been nearly three months since Eric Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis, and Jensen Ackles had nothing but complimentary things to say about the actor, who he met on the set of Countdown (available to stream with an Amazon Prime Video subscription). Ackles told People that Dane is “incredibly resilient,” and watching him handle the recent news about his health has made Ackles “proud.” He said:
Production on Countdown wrapped in March of this year — just weeks before Eric Dane opened up about his health. Jensen Ackles, who apparently clicked with Dane immediately on set, didn’t seem surprised that the actor has faced his diagnosis head-on. He continued:
In addition to his role in Countdown, Eric Dane said he was returning to set to film the long-awaited Euphoria Season 3, where he plays Cal Jacobs.
Eric Dane Said He Felt ‘Good’ At Countdown Premiere
The actor certainly appears to be moving forward with strength and courage, but he did shed some tears when he spoke to Good Morning America about why the ALS diagnosis makes him “angry.” In the interview, he revealed that he’s lost use of his right arm, and he doesn’t think he’ll have movement in his left arm for much longer. However, that wasn’t his primary concern when he spoke to Variety on the red carpet at the Countdown premiere, saying:
It also became clear that Jensen Ackles wasn’t the only member of Countdown’s cast and crew to think highly of Eric Dane. Creator and EP Derek Haas weighed in on what he’s seen from the actor since April, saying:
What Eric Dane is going through has got to be devastating for him and his family, and it is inspiring to see him continuing to work and speaking so openly about his experience. It’s also sweet to hear how much love he’s getting from his co-stars and others around him.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial
An Amazon Prime membership offers so much more than just streaming. Throw in free, fast delivery, Prime Gaming and Reading, as well as exclusive offers. With one of the biggest libraries of on-demand content, watch Amazon Originals like Countdown starring Jensen Ackles and Eric Dane. Trial for 30-days, thereafter pay $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the year.
If you want to check out Jensen Ackles and Eric Dane on Countdown, the first three episodes are available to stream on Prime Video, with a new episode dropping each Wednesday.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.