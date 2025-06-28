‘Fight Not Flight.’ Eric Dane Attended The Countdown Premiere Amid ALS Diagnosis, And Jensen Ackles Had Tons Of Praise For His Co-Star

Eric Dane said he was going to try to keep working amid his ALS diagnosis, and he proved that to be true recently when he attended the Los Angeles premiere of his new crime drama Countdown, which hit the 2025 TV schedule this week. Nobody seems prouder of what the actor is doing than his co-star, Jensen Ackles, who heaped praise on the former Grey’s Anatomy star.

Jensen Ackles Shows Love For Countdown Co-Star Eric Dane

It’s been nearly three months since Eric Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis, and Jensen Ackles had nothing but complimentary things to say about the actor, who he met on the set of Countdown (available to stream with an Amazon Prime Video subscription). Ackles told People that Dane is “incredibly resilient,” and watching him handle the recent news about his health has made Ackles “proud.” He said:

He's an incredible human being. I can't say enough about him. I was thrilled to get the opportunity to work with him, but even more so to get to know him as a person. He brought a kindness, and a leadership, and an experience to the set that I think we all fed off of.

Production on Countdown wrapped in March of this year — just weeks before Eric Dane opened up about his health. Jensen Ackles, who apparently clicked with Dane immediately on set, didn’t seem surprised that the actor has faced his diagnosis head-on. He continued:

He is fight, not flight. I'm just overly proud of Eric and his strength and what he's doing and dealing with and this journey that he's on. I'm proud to know him, but I'm even more proud to be his friend.

In addition to his role in Countdown, Eric Dane said he was returning to set to film the long-awaited Euphoria Season 3, where he plays Cal Jacobs.

Eric Dane Said He Felt ‘Good’ At Countdown Premiere

The actor certainly appears to be moving forward with strength and courage, but he did shed some tears when he spoke to Good Morning America about why the ALS diagnosis makes him “angry.” In the interview, he revealed that he’s lost use of his right arm, and he doesn’t think he’ll have movement in his left arm for much longer. However, that wasn’t his primary concern when he spoke to Variety on the red carpet at the Countdown premiere, saying:

I feel good. It’s nice to be here with everybody and see the hours and hours of work that we put into this come alive on screen.

It also became clear that Jensen Ackles wasn’t the only member of Countdown’s cast and crew to think highly of Eric Dane. Creator and EP Derek Haas weighed in on what he’s seen from the actor since April, saying:

I wasn’t surprised at how honest and open he is and how he puts others in front of himself, which is exactly the Eric that I know. He wants other people to know that they’re not alone if they get this diagnosis.

What Eric Dane is going through has got to be devastating for him and his family, and it is inspiring to see him continuing to work and speaking so openly about his experience. It’s also sweet to hear how much love he’s getting from his co-stars and others around him.

If you want to check out Jensen Ackles and Eric Dane on Countdown, the first three episodes are available to stream on Prime Video, with a new episode dropping each Wednesday.