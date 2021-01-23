Big Changes Walt Disney World Is Making For Magic Kingdom And More In 2021

Disney Magical Express Luggage Handling

Recently, Walt Disney World made a somewhat surprising announcement that it was discontinuing the Disney Magical Express. The bus service was a free shuttle from Orlando International Airport to the various resorts of Walt Disney World. It was a great way to make your way to the most magical place on earth and also save money since you didn't need to rent a car or get a cab. The bus service itself will be continuing through 2021, and will end January 1, 2022. However, one especially convenient feature of the Magical Express has already come to an end. It used to be that you didn't even need to pick up your bags, as Disney World would handle getting them from the airport to your room without you having to life a finger. However, that service has ended, so you'll need to get your own bags to the bus.