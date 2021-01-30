Vanessa Kirby Is Awesome In Netflix's Pieces Of A Woman, It's Too Bad Much Of The Talk Has Been About Shia LaBeouf's Allegations

The case is similar to what happened after allegations came out about James Franco and some of his practices on set and in his acting workshops the same year that his critical hit The Disaster Artist came out in 2018. In that case, The Disaster Artist was mostly shut out of the Oscars race, receiving only a screenplay nomination. In Shia LaBeouf’s acting history, the actor has won some awards but had previously not been nominated for an Oscar, despite earning good reviews for Honey Boy and The Peanut Butter Falcon. An Oscar nomination this year was far from guaranteed but it was within the realm of possibilities prior to the allegations against him going public.