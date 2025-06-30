Candace Cameron Bure Was Asked If More Ainsley McGregor Mysteries Are Coming, See Her Hopeful Response

Candace Cameron Bure continues to solidify her position as the queen of Great American Family on the 2025 TV schedule. Since the Full House star made the switch from Hallmark to GAF, she's been making her mark. Not only has Bure been starring in films on GAF, but she’s also been producing and directing some of them. Additionally, following her turn in the Aurora Teagarden films on Hallmark, Bure has found another mystery film series to lead, Ainsley McGregor Mysteries. She was just asked about another potential installment, and she had a hopeful response.

Bure stars in 2024's The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker and earlier this year, she headlined another Ainsley flick, A Case for the Yarn Maker, based on Candace Havens' books of the same name. The series focuses on the titular protagonist, who's a former criminologist. Although there's yet to be official confirmation of another film in the series, Bure expressed optimism when responding to a fan via her Instagram stories about a potential threequel:

(Image credit: Instagram)

As you can see in the photo above, Candace Cameron Bure appears alongside some of her castmates from the mystery film series. I don't know if we can take that as a firm "yes." However, considering Bure is apparently hanging with her co-stars and shared the "I spy" caption, it feels like something is cooking! Now, I just have questions about what might be on the horizon.

I mean, if a third Ainsley McGregor Mysteries movie is on the way, what will it be about? Will it be a direct adaptation of another one of the books or an original idea? Regardless, I'm just thrilled that Bure and co. seem to be getting back into it.

There are five books in Candace Havens' series, and the films are seemingly being adapted in order, meaning that 2020’s A Case for the Toy Maker would be next to be adapted. That particular story is a Christmas-centered tale. If it’s indeed being adapted and filmed, it would make sense for the film to come out around the holidays. And it seems like there is snow in the picture that Bure posted. Of course, I won't get too ahead of myself, as I could be way off here. Still, I'm liking the idea of sitting back in a sweater and drinking hot chocolate while watching an Ainsley holiday movie.

Meanwhile, with Bure recently filming yet another Christmas movie, fans will likely have much to look forward to come the holiday season. The yuletide would be even more festive if another Ainsley McGregor Mysteries movie were to be released.

Hopefully, concrete information on a supposed third Ainsley McGregor Mysteries film will be revealed soon, if it is actually happening. I know I'll be keeping my eyes peeled on Candace Cameron Bure's social media accounts for any additional nuggets or teases. In the meantime, know that there's more to look forward to from Bure on GAF in general in the near future.