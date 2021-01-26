Pixar Did Something Very Different With John Ratzenberger's Cameo For Soul

While Pixar's Soul is now widely considered one of the best movies that the animation studio has ever produced, there is a particular way that it stands out from the rest: it's the only movie in the canon that doesn't feature the voice of John Ratzenberger. This aspect of the film has had many fans scratching their heads since the debut on Disney+, particularly since director Pete Docter confirmed that he is in the movie, but now the weird mystery has been solved. It turns out that while it's true that you can't hear the Cheers actor in the streaming blockbuster, you can see him animated as a background character in a scene.