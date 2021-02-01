Warner Bros. Responds To The Matrix 4 Title Rumors

It's certainly possible that while the movie may be officially untitled, that the name of the movie has not been set in stone, it could be that Matrix Resurrections is the name that people have been using, and it could even be the top candidate for the title we'll eventually get. The title fits the movie as far as we know it, and it even matches the structure of the previous sequel titles, Reloaded and Revolutions. Of course, there's another possibility, which is that this title was used internally specifically because it's not the film's title, and thus if it leaked, it wouldn't reveal details that WB kept under wraps.