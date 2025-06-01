After A Sinners Sequel Was Rumored To Be In The Works, Warner Bros. Responded

Sinners has proven to be a box office titan, and it continues to dominate conversations amongst certain circles of moviegoers. Considering the success of Ryan Coogler’s latest film, it would be easy to assume that a follow-up might be in the works. That’s also understandable, considering the fact that the film does leave the door open for a sequel. Just recently, rumors began to circulate that another installment in Coogler’s vampire-centric story was in the works. Following that, Warner Bros. commented on the matter.

What Sparked The Sinners 2 Rumors, And How Did Warner Bros. Respond?

The sequel chatter was prompted from a listing on Production Weekly, which tracks the development of high-profile films and TV shows. In the past week, there was a listing on the site that claimed another Sinners movie was “in development.” In all fairness, PW has correctly called a number of major productions over the years. This doesn’t seem to be one of those cases, however.

Dark Horizons peeped the listing and also speculated on its merits. Sometime after that, the site actually received a message from Warner Bros. Discovery. Apparently, the film studio reached out to shoot down the assumptions that another movie is in the works, specifically saying the claim “isn’t true.” That message may stoke up mixed feelings within fans of the film, given that some seem to be for a sequel while others appear to be against a Sinners 2. In any case, this update tracks with what Ryan Coogler himself has discussed.

What Did Ryan Coogler Say About A Potential Sinners Sequel?

Shortly after his 2025 movie schedule release hit theaters, Ryan Coogler discussed a theoretical sequel to his genre-bending blockbuster. The fan-favorite director didn’t seem all that bullish about producing another film. And, as he explained, his feelings are in great part due to the fact that he’s been working with franchises for the past several years and he “wanted to get away from that.” Coogler went on to say that instead of using the movie to lay the groundwork for a series, he wanted it to be a complete entity unto itself:

I wanted the movie to feel like a full meal: your appetizers, starters, entrees and desserts, I wanted all of it there… I wanted it to be a holistic and finished thing. That was how I was asked all about it. That was always my intention.

As much as some people may want to see a true sequel, it’s hard not to admire Ryan Coogler for committing to telling a singular story. His thoughts, of course, could always change as time goes on. At this point though, the Creed helmer seems more than keen on leaving the story where it is. It’s like they say, leave them wanting more, right?

More on Sinners (Image credit: Warner Bros.) Sinners Ending Explained: Why The Door Is Open For Potential Sequels, And Why I Have Mixed Feelings

Sinners received critical acclaim ahead of its release in April, and general audiences went on to laud it as well. Much of the praise has gone towards the direction, cinematography, production design, music and performances of the cast, especially lead actor Michael B. Jordan’s turn as twins Stack and Smoke. The film has grossed over $350 million globally, with its production budget having come in at around $90 million. Ryan Coogler could stand to make a lot of money from the film in the long run, especially since he’ll be granted ownership of it again in 25 years, per an agreement with WB.

I’m not sure I need to see a Sinners sequel, considering how well the movie wraps up. So I’m honestly not bent out of shape that the production listing turned out to be false. On the off chance that this does become a franchise though, I’ll trust its creator to tell a story (or stories) that make sense and in whatever form he desires.