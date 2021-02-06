Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr. Explains How His Prep For One Night In Miami Compared To His Research For The Musical

Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) smiles as he holds a microphone in 'One Night in Miami'
Available on Amazon Prime ×

There’s a unique pressure that comes from portraying a real person. Whether the figure the actor is playing is living or dead, whether they’re well known or have become a footnote in history, the responsibility to get their stories right is huge. Leslie Odom Jr. is all too aware of that fact, having brought multiple historical figures to life -- and the actor says that there were both similarities and differences to how he approached research for Hamilton and One Night in Miami.

In the original Broadway production and subsequent Disney+ film of Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. played Vice President Aaron Burr -- the man perhaps best remembered for killing Alexander Hamilton in a duel. In Regina King’s new film One Night in Miami, he played legendary singer Sam Cooke. The two roles are very different, both in terms of the historical context and in how they function within the story.

But according to Leslie Odom Jr., they both required big amounts of preparation. The actor told TheaterMania that he took every opportunity to learn about each of the men he was playing, even if he had to approach each one a bit differently:

It compares in that the first step, especially if you're playing someone real, is to gather as much information as possible. I was reading every book on Burr. Fans found out that my favorite thing was getting my hands on any Burr book, any book that was out of print, and fans brought me them. There were no recordings or videos of Burr I could watch, but with Sam, I had that, and I had the music. Sam's recordings are a deep psychological profile of the man. You can learn so much about his heart and soul from the way he laid down a song.

While it may seem like playing Sam Cooke would have been easier, since there is video footage of him, that also may have added a different layer of pressure. Fans can more easily judge how well he brought that role to life, since they have an idea of what he looked and sounded like. With Burr, Leslie Odom Jr. was able to create and define the role in a different way.

Despite the challenges that came with both performances, Leslie Odom Jr. rose to the occasion. His performance in Hamilton was universally praised and won him a Tony Award. He’s also earned kudos from critics and fans for his portrayal of Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami -- and he was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture.

Hamilton is currently available to stream on Disney+. One Night in Miami is available to stream on Amazon Video.

More From This Author
Amazon’s The Expanse: Wes Chatham's Amos Gets Emotional About Leaving Earth In New Episode Clip television 1w Amazon’s The Expanse: Wes Chatham's Amos Gets Emotional About Leaving Earth In New Episode Clip Braden Roberts
Kingsley Ben-Adir: 6 Cool Things To Know About The One Night In Miami Star news 2w Kingsley Ben-Adir: 6 Cool Things To Know About The One Night In Miami Star Jerrica Tisdale
Why Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda Thinks He And Leslie Odom Jr. Work So Well Together news 2w Why Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda Thinks He And Leslie Odom Jr. Work So Well Together Katherine Webb

Trending Movies

Fear Of Rain Feb 12, 2021 Fear Of Rain Rating TBD
Pieces Of A Woman Dec 30, 2020 Pieces Of A Woman Rating TBD
Insidious Apr 1, 2011 Insidious 7
Greenland Dec 18, 2020 Greenland 5
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
Candace Cameron Bure Has Blunt Thoughts For People Who Think Doing Hallmark Movies Is Easy TBD Candace Cameron Bure Has Blunt Thoughts For People Who Think Doing Hallmark Movies Is Easy Rating TBD
What The Gotham Cast Is Doing Now TBD What The Gotham Cast Is Doing Now Rating TBD
The Blacklist Fans Are Starting To Get Annoyed With One Major Component And Now There’s An Open Letter TBD The Blacklist Fans Are Starting To Get Annoyed With One Major Component And Now There’s An Open Letter Rating TBD
Jennifer Lawrence Suffers Injury On Set Of Adam McKay’s New Movie TBD Jennifer Lawrence Suffers Injury On Set Of Adam McKay’s New Movie Rating TBD
Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint Shares Honest Thoughts On The Rumored HBO Max Show TBD Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint Shares Honest Thoughts On The Rumored HBO Max Show Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information