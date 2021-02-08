Disneyland Resort Announces Its First First Major Event Since Closing, And It's Soon

At this point it's anybody's guess how popular an event like this will actually be. For people who just want to be able to walk around Disney California Adventure or who were actually looking forward to the Food & Wine Festival, this is great. For those who are really waiting for the full Disneyland resort experience, it will likely feel shallow with no attractions running. For me, the ambiance of Disney California Adventure truly is one of the best things about the park, so an event like this sounds like a lot of fun. I certainly hope I'll be able to check it out.