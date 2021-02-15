Could Captain Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame Look Actually Connect With WandaVision?

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine over the years, with every installment in Phase Three being a critical and box office success. Phase Four recently began with WandaVision, and there are a number of highly-anticipated projects coming for both TV and film. Now, a new popular theory indicates that the live-action series might have a secret connection to Captain Marvel's haircut in Avengers: Endgame.
Avengers: Endgame featured a five year time jump, with Brie Laron's Captain Marvel shown getting a short haircut akin to her comic book look. But a new theory indicates this new look might not be simply for fun, but have a deeper meaning. To get into this, we'll be diving into some side spoilers from Disney+'s new series WandaVision. Specifically, fans are wondering if Carol Danvers shaved her head in solidarity with her friend Maria Rambeau before she eventually died of cancer.
This theory comes to us from Inverse, and is sure to resonate emotionally with fans if true. The fourth episode of WandaVision revealed that Monica Rambeau was turned to dust as a result of Thanos' snap, eventually returning years later via The Blip. To her horror, her mother Maria died during that five year period, and she missed it. But could her mother Maria have had support in the form of Captain Marvel? Only time will tell.
Avengers: Endgame is currently available along with Wandavision on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Marvel audiences currently have no indication as to what happened to Carol Danvers in the years between Captain Marvel and her eventual appearance rescuing Tony in Avengers: Endgame. It seems logical that she was keeping track of Maria's health, especially after The Snap wiped out half of all life. We'll have to see if this fan theory is confirmed in Captain Marvel 2 or WandaVision.
It's more than possible that this fan theory will remain just that, and that Captain Marvel's sweet new haircut in Avengers: Endgame was merely meant to show how much time had past. Plus, it was a comic book accurate look that delighted purists, especially while she was going toe to toe with Thanos himself. Fans will need patience to see exactly what Brie Larson's signature Avenger was doing in those decades after her origin story.
Teyonah Parris's Monica Rambeau is already expected to play a major role in Captain Marvel 2, so many of these lingering questions will likely be answered. It's also unclear how Monica's story in WandaVision will play out, but that'll no doubt heavily factor into the upcoming sequel. Hopefully we get even more connections to Avengers: Endgame in the process.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on May 7th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.