Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Could Captain Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame Look Actually Connect With WandaVision?

Captain Marvel in Endgame

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine over the years, with every installment in Phase Three being a critical and box office success. Phase Four recently began with WandaVision, and there are a number of highly-anticipated projects coming for both TV and film. Now, a new popular theory indicates that the live-action series might have a secret connection to Captain Marvel's haircut in Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame featured a five year time jump, with Brie Laron's Captain Marvel shown getting a short haircut akin to her comic book look. But a new theory indicates this new look might not be simply for fun, but have a deeper meaning. To get into this, we'll be diving into some side spoilers from Disney+'s new series WandaVision. Specifically, fans are wondering if Carol Danvers shaved her head in solidarity with her friend Maria Rambeau before she eventually died of cancer.

This theory comes to us from Inverse, and is sure to resonate emotionally with fans if true. The fourth episode of WandaVision revealed that Monica Rambeau was turned to dust as a result of Thanos' snap, eventually returning years later via The Blip. To her horror, her mother Maria died during that five year period, and she missed it. But could her mother Maria have had support in the form of Captain Marvel? Only time will tell.

Avengers: Endgame is currently available along with Wandavision on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Marvel audiences currently have no indication as to what happened to Carol Danvers in the years between Captain Marvel and her eventual appearance rescuing Tony in Avengers: Endgame. It seems logical that she was keeping track of Maria's health, especially after The Snap wiped out half of all life. We'll have to see if this fan theory is confirmed in Captain Marvel 2 or WandaVision.

It's more than possible that this fan theory will remain just that, and that Captain Marvel's sweet new haircut in Avengers: Endgame was merely meant to show how much time had past. Plus, it was a comic book accurate look that delighted purists, especially while she was going toe to toe with Thanos himself. Fans will need patience to see exactly what Brie Larson's signature Avenger was doing in those decades after her origin story.

Teyonah Parris's Monica Rambeau is already expected to play a major role in Captain Marvel 2, so many of these lingering questions will likely be answered. It's also unclear how Monica's story in WandaVision will play out, but that'll no doubt heavily factor into the upcoming sequel. Hopefully we get even more connections to Avengers: Endgame in the process.

The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on May 7th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Nia DaCosta's Captain Marvel 2 Has Cast Its Villain, So Buckle Up, Brie Larson
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Who Is WandaVision's Mysterious Aerospace Engineer? We Have 4 Guesses television 3h Who Is WandaVision's Mysterious Aerospace Engineer? We Have 4 Guesses Eric Eisenberg
Robert Downey Jr. And Mark Ruffalo Share Behind-The-Scenes Avengers Photos On Josh Brolin’s Birthday, But Did He Even See Them? news 23h Robert Downey Jr. And Mark Ruffalo Share Behind-The-Scenes Avengers Photos On Josh Brolin’s Birthday, But Did He Even See Them? Jessica Rawden
How American Horror Story Helped WandaVision's Set Designer With That Awesome Halloween Episode television 24h How American Horror Story Helped WandaVision's Set Designer With That Awesome Halloween Episode Nick Venable

Trending Movies

Blue Is the Warmest Color Oct 25, 2013 Blue Is the Warmest Color 7
The Mauritanian Feb 12, 2021 The Mauritanian Rating TBD
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Happiest Season Nov 25, 2020 Happiest Season 8
Death On The Nile Sep 17, 2021 Death On The Nile Rating TBD
Tom Holland Reveals Funny Problem With Filming Spider-Man 3 Scenes With Zendaya And Jacob Batalon TBD Tom Holland Reveals Funny Problem With Filming Spider-Man 3 Scenes With Zendaya And Jacob Batalon Rating TBD
Terminator 2: Judgment Day Jul 3, 1991 Terminator 2: Judgment Day Rating TBD
The Lion King Jun 23, 1994 The Lion King Rating TBD
The Usual Suspects Sep 15, 1995 The Usual Suspects Rating TBD
American History X Nov 20, 1998 American History X Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information