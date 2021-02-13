Jason Blum’s Paranormal Activity Reboot Has Taken A Big Step Forward

Underwater was a flop commercially when it came out in January 2020, but many who did check it out gave it praise. Eubank also co-wrote and directed 2014’s The Signal, a tense sci-fi movie that is similarly claustrophobic. Considering both filmmakers' recent projects, we have to wonder if the latest take on Paranormal Activity will opt for a science fiction bent instead of centering on the usual family-in-a-house-of-demons plotline for which the franchise has become well known.