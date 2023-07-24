9 Best Horror Movies About Demonic Possession That You Can Watch Right Now

When you think of horror movies, there are plenty of characters and genres that might come to mind first. For me, one of the scariest kinds of horror movies has to do with demonic possession.

Whether it be because of my Catholic upbringing or my genuine love of horror movies, nothing quite gets to me like a movie about someone getting possessed by either a demon or a super freaking evil spirit, because I do believe in a world that is not our own. And sometimes, there are films that are not only able to really scare the pants off of you, but entertain you at the same time.

Here are my picks for the best demonic possession movies that you could check out right now – and how to watch them.

The Wailing (2016)

First up on this list is The Wailing, a South Korean horror film that is directed by Na Hong-jin. The film tells the story of a policeman who investigates a remote village where there has been a strange string of murders and illnesses that cause the infected to kill their own families.

This film is honestly one of the best demonic possession films I have seen in many years. There are so many reasons to love it, from its eerie suspenseful tone to the acting, to even the story, which is truthfully one of the most original here. South Korea knows how to do horror really well, and this is one of their best flicks. You have to check it out.

Stream The Wailing on Pluto TV.

Rent/Buy The Wailing on Amazon.

The Exorcist (1973)

I’m pretty sure that when you think of demonic possession, this is the film you think of first.

The Exorcist, which was released back in 1973, is one of the most classic horror movies of all time. You can’t consider yourself a horror movie lover if you’ve never seen it. The film follows the story of two Catholic priests who are exorcists as they try to save a young girl from a demon who is possessing her body.

I mean, there’s seriously so much to love about this film, from the iconic score to the acting to the practical effects — God, the effects. The first time I watched this film, I’m pretty sure I almost threw up from how realistic everything looked. It was the first ever horror movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, and the screenplay won Best Adapted Screenplay.

Rent/Buy The Exorcist on Amazon.

Sinister (2012)

Starring Ethan Hawke , Sinister is considered one of the scariest films of the 2010s for a reason. The film follows a true-crime writer who moves into a new house and discovers a series of snuff films that show the murders of a family that once lived there, but soon, the entities behind those films come to haunt him.

Sinister was actually one of the first horror films I watched way back when I was just getting into them, and let me tell you that this movie scared the absolute bejeezus out of me, and I mean that with every part of my being. Not only is Ethan Hawke a fantastic lead, the ending had me thinking about it for weeks.

Stream Sinister on Max.

Rent/Buy Sinister on Amazon.

Hereditary (2018)

Many know Ari Aster now for Midsommar or even his 2023 movie Beau is Afraid , but the director’s debut was actually with Hereditary.

The film, which released in 2018, follows the story of a family who is dealing with the loss of their grandmother, but their lives are anything but peaceful as something from their relatives' past comes back to haunt them.

Let me tell you a story – I watched Hereditary on my own at midnight in college because I couldn’t get to sleep. For some ungodly reason, I thought watching a horror movie would help me sleep.

This movie did not help me sleep. In fact, it terrified me so much that I laid awake in bed for hours, wondering what the heck I just did to myself, and then could not go to bed until the next day when I was with someone I loved again. Watch this during the day, with friends. That’s all I’ll say.

Stream Hereditary on Max.

Rent/Buy Hereditary on Amazon.

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Arguably, Paranormal Activity is the OG demonic possession movie for people of my generation, and a great found footage film. It's the first in a series of films that follows a young couple who move into a new home but are haunted by a supernatural presence there, and it only begins to get darker and darker as time goes on, from possession to so much more.

To be honest, I didn't understand the point of the Paranormal Activity movies for a while, but after watching the latest films in the franchise, I have a whole new appreciation for the original and how simple it is. It really made the found footage genre of horror explode – and for good reason. The tension is great and the ending is even better.

Stream Paranormal Activity on Netflix.

Rent/Buy Paranormal Activity on Amazon.

The Evil Dead (1981)

Directed by Sam Raimi , The Evil Dead is quite possibly one of the goriest demonic possession films there is. It follows five college students who are in a cabin in the woods and discover an audio tape; after they play it, it releases demons into their world, possessing almost all of them except for Ash Williams.

This film is iconic for many reasons. Ironically, I had seen the latest film in the franchise without seeing any other , and I had a fun time, but the first one is just something else. It’s campy in the right way, but also terrifying in many others. It’s gory, fun, and Bruce Campbell is an amazing leading man. I would re-watch this, and I don’t say that about many horror movies. You have to love it.

Rent/Buy The Evil Dead on Amazon.

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring is the first movie in The Conjuring franchise that follows the story of Ed and Lorraine Warren, paranormal investigators, and their time at the home of the Perron family who are experiencing supernatural instances and want to find a way to stop it.

When the movie came out in 2013, many fans deemed it one of the scariest horror films in years. I can completely confirm that I feel the same way. The story is great, and it’s even scarier knowing that it’s based on a true story. If anything, it made me want to research Ed and Lorraine Warren more because their life fascinates me.

Stream The Conjuring on Max.

Rent/Buy The Conjuring on Amazon.

The Exorcism Of Emily Rose (2005)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose, starring Jennifer Carpenter as the title character, tells the story of a priest who was accused of negligent homicide when he was tasked with the exorcism of Emily Rose, a young woman who was supposedly possessed by a demon.

The film is loosely based on the real-life trial of Anneliese Michel, and the film itself is not only terrifying, but offers a lot of legal drama, too. While I don’t think that the story the film presents is as interesting as some of the others on this list, I do think the scares and the acting make up for it.

Rent/Buy The Exorcism of Emily Rose on Amazon.

Insidious (2010)

Last but not least, we have to talk about Insidious . This now-classic, directed by James Wan, follows the story of a young couple whose son goes into a coma without any explanation, only for them to realize later that he has become a vessel for a demonic entity. Now, it’s up to them to find a way to get him back home once again.

This is one of those series that you learn to appreciate with time, and the first film was honestly so great. The latest film in the Insidious franchise , Insidious: The Red Door, released in 2023, but there’s nothing quite like returning to the one that began it all.

Stream Insidious on Max.

Rent/Buy Insidious on Amazon.

What are your favorite demonic possession movies? There are so many out there to pick from – all I know is that I’m sleeping with my eyes open tonight and the ouija board put away.