32 2000s Horror Movies That Made An Impact

The genre of horror has existed since the beginning of film. While it's certainly grown more intense or psychological as time has gone on, it's always been there, scaring audiences in their seats one way or another. A pivotal time for the genre was in the 2000s when so many horror films came out that made an impact. Here are some that I'm sure we all remember very well.

Final Destination (2000)

I'm 99% sure that the Final Destination movies perpetually scarred most Millennials. Now, I look at everything as if it could kill them because it could, as this movie has shown multiple times. Final Destination gave a new idea that death will always come when it's meant to come, and you can't avoid it, no matter how much you try.

Cloverfield (2008)

The marketing for Cloverfield was out of this world. Even when I was a little kid at the age of ten, I remember seeing billboards and trailers for this and not knowing what the heck was going on. Only after I watched it years later did I truly understand. It's still a great found-footage horror film and one that defines the genre.

The Strangers (2008)

So many people forget The Strangers because other films have been released with the same basic concept, but this was the original. Inspired by real-life events, the movie is about a couple enjoying a vacation when three masked intruders break into their home and ruin everything. It's eerie and creepy, and it became a colossal hit.

Zombieland (2009)

When you think of some of the best horror comedies out there, I can think of no better than Zombieland. It was released during a massive intake of zombie content within the media but only cemented that we love those brainless monsters and that, sometimes, horror can seriously make us laugh.

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Directed by Zack Snyder and written by James Gunn, two big shots in Hollywood nowadays, Dawn of the Dead was when these two were starting in the industry and trying to make it big. The film, based on the original Dawn of the Dead by the same name, brought the creepiness of zombies back to the big screen and added plenty of gore to it.

Lake Mungo (2008)

If you're looking for a good psychological horror film from the 2000s, Lake Mungo certainly made its impact. Hailing from Australia, the film follows the story of a young woman who drowns and the family who must deal with her death while experiencing supernatural events. It just gets more twisted as time goes on. Australian horror films have certainly made an impact over the last few years, but this is one of the best.

American Psycho (2000)

I can't have a list of the most impactful 2000s horror films without including American Psycho. Based on the novel of the same name, this film follows the life of a Wall Street investment worker by day and a serial killer by night. It was a game-changing film for female directors , with Mary Harron at the helm. To this day, people believe this to be one of Christian Bale's best performances .

Saw (2004)

Do you want to talk about changing the game? Saw is definitely one of those horror films that made an impact. While the Saw franchise has existed for two decades now, the first film redefined what it was like to witness blood, death, and horror on the big screen. And from there, the movies only got bloodier.

The Ring (2002)

If you're a fan of horror movies from Japan, then The Ring is really the movie to thank for that. While this movie itself is a remake of another Japanese film, Ring, it ended up bringing a lot of attention to Japanese horror films across the sea and allowing people to really expand their mindset when it came to what horror is. Also, an entire franchise followed after its success.

Drag Me To Hell (2009)

While Drag Me To Hell is the kind of film that isn't necessarily groundbreaking, it certainly made an impact when it first came out. The idea of something happening so suddenly just because you're trying to prove yourself at work and then being sentenced to hell because of it – now that is just terrifying. Of course, when Sam Raimi directs it, one can only wonder what will come from his twisted mind.

The Descent (2005)

The Descent is another film that really tests the limits of what you can do with a horror film. With plenty of gruesome moments, the film follows six women who are trying to make it out of an underground cave system to escape cannibals. It's really the ending that makes it such a great film and something that I won't spoil if you've never seen it.

Slither (2006)

Slither is really the reason we were given James Gunn as a director in the first place and why we've gotten so many amazing films from him since. It was his directorial debut and followed the story of a town getting infected by a parasite. This is a body horror movie to the max, but it's an excellent one at that.

Wolf Creek (2005)

Wolf Creek is an Australian movie about three backpackers who are held captive and hunted down by a serial killer in the outback. If you've never seen this movie, you're probably wondering how it made an impact, but let me tell you—this film is violent. It's perhaps one of the most violent Australian movies out there, and for that, I have to give it the warped flowers it deserves.

The Devil's Backbone (2001)

Oh, you knew I'd find a way to put Guillermo del Toro on here. He's a master of horror and fantasy ; it would be a sin for me not to place him on this list. The Devil's Backbone is a fantastic horror film that follows a boy who a dead child haunts as he stays at an orphanage during the Spanish Civil War. It was a great gateway into the world of Mexican horror films – many of which are excellent.

The Mist (2007)

Frank Darabont is a king of horror, and The Mist is one of his subjects, which brings one of Stephen King's most beloved novels to life. What really makes The Mist have such a profound impact is the ending. If you haven't seen it, I won't spoil it, but it packs a hard, Karate Kid-style punch that will knock you on your back for 5-7 business days. It's painful in so many ways – and brilliant in a horror movie aspect.

The Cell (2000)

If you're looking for other movies that really made a dent in what you can show on screen and can't, then The Cell is an excellent choice. Starring Jennifer Lopez, the movie really tests the boundaries of horror and its strange stylistic choices while also emerging into the world of sci-fi. Its plot centers on a social worker entering into the mind of a serial killer.

Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

There are so many great horror comedies out there, and Shaun of the Dead is really the blueprint for many of them. I feel like many of the horror parody movies we have now would not exist if not for Shaun of the Dead. It's hysterical in many ways, with some kills I could never have imagined in my wildest dreams, and unlike many other horror movies, it is a film that I will willingly rewatch.

Hostel (2005)

When I first watched Hostel I regretted everything , I knew I'd never watch it again because this film is just…gory. It's very gory, but what else could you expect from Eli Roth? The movie takes leaps and bounds for its gruesome tale and certainly made an impact with two sequels and a TV show that is reportedly in the works. But if you're looking for impactful films, this is the one to glance at.

Insidious (2009)

I genuinely don't think a movie franchise from the 2000s has made more of an impact than the Insidious movies . These films opened up a whole new interest in the paranormal landscape of horror, and now, years later, we are still getting Insidious films. There's nothing quite like that red demon jumpscare.

The Loved Ones (2009)

Hailing from Australia, The Loved Ones is a mix between horror and campy at specific points, but it paved the way for many other films with similar styles to come out. The movie follows the story of a high schooler who now has to attend a twisted party when he doesn't accept a dance date and the twisted adventures he goes on. It's harsh in its delivery of gore, and I loved watching it.

Paranormal Activity (2007)

While found-footage films existed before Paranormal Activity, this movie sky-rocketed into fame and led to several other Paranormal Activity films. It really renewed the entire genre of found footage and gave us many good—and bad—films from that subdivision. We haven't gotten a new film in some time, but it's only a matter of when.

Martyrs (2008)

Coming from France this time around, Martyrs is one of those movies that really paved the way for horror films to take a step back from just pure gore and scares and really dig deep into the mind of the subject we are viewing. The film focuses on the story of a young woman who was tortured as a child and seeks revenge against those who did it alongside her friend. While it does take twists, it's the message beyond that which genuinely made an impact and gave us very great emotionally-driven horror movies.

Ginger Snaps (2000)

I sometimes forget that Ginger Snaps came out in the 2000s just because of its '90s aesthetic, but it did, back in 2000, and it really was a great werewolf movie . It felt like, for years, we weren't getting the kind of werewolf films we deserved from what I've seen of the 1990s, and this was the kind of refresh that we needed for the genre.

Orphan (2009)

Oh, you knew I'd put Orphan on here. Orphan is the kind of film that makes you rethink everything. Children were already creepy in horror movies, but the one in this? Esther? Ooooh, keep her away from me with a ten-foot pole. Orphan redefined how to use children as a scare tactic within horror movies, and I can't complain one bit.

Trick 'R Treat (2007)

While it bombed at the box office, this is the type of film that has gained a cult following over the years and has only gotten better with age. Trick 'r Treat is an anthology movie that follows several different people on Halloween, and all run into Sam, a trick-or-treater who enforces the rules of Halloween. Without this film, there wouldn't be as many anthology horror movies as we have now. We may not have even gotten the Terrifier series.

Jennifer's Body (2009)

The Jennifer's Body cast is freaking iconic, and I will not stand for any other slander against them. This movie is what I would define as girl-boss horror – because who doesn't want to watch a girl kill literally the words kinds of men? All right, jokes aside, Jennifer's Body is the kind of film that made it possible for other movies to really dig deep into the comedy aspect of horror while also creating a film that is undeniably sexy in its delivery as well as its kills.

Let The Right One In (2008)

When you think of the best vampire movies out there, Let The Right One In is probably one of the first that pops up. The film, telling the story of a friendship between a boy and a vampire girl, is one of the first that really allowed for emotionally driven vampire stories to become as big as they did, and it's something I can appreciate.

The House Of The Devil (2009)

Before the X franchise, Ti West directed The House of the Devil, a horror film that follows a college student who takes a babysitting job but forces her life out of her control in the house. This movie is the definition of a slasher but also dares to combine that with paranormal aspects that make it such a fun watch. If you haven't seen it, check it out.

The Others (2001)

While Nicole Kidman is known for plenty of other roles nowadays, her starring part in The Others is one of my favorites. When a mother and her children arrive at a new manor, they start to experience supernatural events, but the scares are delivered in such a way that they make me jump even now, years later.

28 Days Later (2002)

If you think of some of the best zombie films of the last few decades, one that always comes up is 28 Days Later. Focusing on someone who wakes up from a coma and now suddenly has to deal with a virus that has broken his society, the movie uses interesting filming techniques and horrifying zombies that truly up the scare game.

REC (2007)

Found footage horror really hit its stride back in 2007, and REC was a great example of that mixed with zombies. It follows the story of a reporter who goes with her camera crew to an apartment that is festering with a zombie infection. It's creepy and scary and gets your heart pumping in the best way.

Inside (2007)

Coming from France, Inside was a big step in the right direction for women-leading horror films. It details the story of a pregnant widow whose life is threatened on Christmas Eve by an intruder. It's scary in all the right ways and makes you double-check every time you lock your door.

There are so many other horror films that made an impact, but these are just some that will get you interested. Now it's time for a horror movie marathon. It's time to get my blanket and snuggle up with popcorn.