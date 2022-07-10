The Best Blumhouse Horror Movies And How To Watch Them

To me, when it comes to some of the best horror movies out there, there has always been one production company that stands above the rest, and that, my friends, is Blumhouse Productions. From some of the most recent horror films back to those from the early '00s, this company has been behind a lot of them.

I’m talking about Paranormal Activity, Sinister, The Purge - so many great ones that have truly changed the genre from the ground up. If you’re like me and you’re looking for the best Blumhouse horror movies to watch right now, here are some of my picks.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

This iconic found footage horror film follows a young couple who are haunted by a supernatural presence in their home, turning their lives upside down, all captured through found footage and security cameras.

Paranormal Activity is iconic an iconic horror movie for its use of found footage, and I think it made found footage movies more popular than ever before. It created a horror series that has truly become so successful - even if some of the later entries aren’t as good as the first.

(Image credit: Universal)

The Purge (2013)

In a newly reformed America, The Purge tells the story of the one night in the country where all crime is allowed, including murder. A family that is trying to survive the night ends up helping a stranger - and, in turn, brings a whole new hell to their lives.

I remember when I saw the first The Purge, I didn’t think it was that scary, but after re-watching it several times, what really makes this film so good is that it relies on the horror aspects of human nature, and what a person can do when they have no limits. Plus, Ethan Hawke’s performance is stellar - a horror movie master.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Split (2017)

M. Night Shyamalan is a master of his craft, and while he did have a bit of a career dip, he’s come back with some awesome films as of late, including Split. This horror film, starring James McAvoy , follows a man who has several different personalities, and the girls that are captured by him and their struggle for survival.

Split is genuinely a great time, featuring awesome performances from both McAvoy and the fabulous Anya Taylor-Joy . Shyamalan really gave his all making this film and I’ll never get over his classic twists and turns.

(Image credit: Blumhouse)

Happy Death Day (2017)

Happy Death Day, a hilarious horror comedy , follows a young woman who has to relive the same day she was killed over and over again. With each death, she tries to piece together clues about who kills her so that she can stop her endless cycle of death.

This movie is so funny, and it didn’t need to be, but I’m so happy it is. Not only are the scares good and the gore great as well, there’s just something about this movie that makes me snort every time. I love the line delivery from Jessica Rothe, too. Truly, such a great actress for the lead role.

(Image credit: Relativity Media)

Oculus (2013)

Oculus features the gruesome tale of two siblings who suffered a horrible tragedy at a young age, but later on in their adult years, the young woman traces it back to an old mirror that she is completely convinced is the reason behind everything.

Directed by Mike Flanagan , another master of horror with shows such as The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, this movie is not what you would expect it to be, as it has plenty of twists and turns that will surely make you gasp in surprise. Also, Karen Gillan is freaking fantastic in the lead role. I need more of her in horror movies, please.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Sinister (2012)

Sinister, starring Ethan Hawke , tells the story of a writer and his family who move into a home that is haunted by a supernatural presence, but he later discovers that it was the spot where murders took place decades ago.

Let me tell you, Sinister was one of the first horror films I watched, and oh, what a film to start out on. This movie will shake you to your core and make you look at every dark corner of your house because it is fantastically directed and I can’t get enough of it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hush (2016)

The Netflix original film, Hush, stars Kate Siegel as a deaf writer who heads off to the woods to live completely alone. But, she soon has to fight for her life when a killer suddenly appears outside her home.

Another MIke Flanagan-directed film, and oh my god why aren’t more people talking about this movie?! I only just saw this film a few weeks ago and it’s legit one of the best horror movies I’ve ever seen because as the viewer, you are basically the main character, deaf and trying to find a way out. It’s so well done and makes you feel even more on edge with the loss of one of your senses. Truly great.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Visit (2015)

The second Shyamalan movie on this list, The Visit features the story of two children who are staying at their grandparents' place for a little while - but something doesn’t seem right with grandma and grandpa. Before long, it’s a fight for their lives.

In my eyes, I do think Split is just slightly better than The Visit because the performances are stronger, but The Visit has a fantastic story and moments that will make your toes curl, and the two children, played by Olivia DeJonge and Ed Oxenbould, are great.

(Image credit: FilmDistrict)

Insidious (2011)

Another horror franchise that began with a great movie was Insidious. In this iconic horror film, a mother and father are trying to seek help when their son falls into a coma, and later learn it’s because of a strange demon in their home. Now, they must prevent evil spirits from trapping their son in a different world.

Insidious, at least the first one, is so well done. While the later sequels lost some of their horror aspects, there’s just something about the first that just does it for me. The scars, the story, the acting; everything is just *chef’s kiss.*

(Image credit: Blumhouse)

Upgrade (2018)

In Upgrade we follow a young man who isn’t the biggest fan of technology, but when a mugging leaves him paralyzed, he learns to rely on it when a chip is implanted in his head, allowing him to control his movements - which leads to a crazy adventure.

While Upgrade isn’t necessarily classified as a horror film - more an action film with dark humor - there are still plenty of horror aspects to it that make it stand out as a horror movie, and I really loved the action sequences as an action fan. Plus, Logan Marshall-Green is super good in the lead role.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Cam (2018)

Ever wonder how a webcam could control your life? That’s what Cam aims to answer, as it follows a young woman who performs erotic acts on a webcam, but her identity and followers are stolen - but everything might not be what it seems as stranger instances begin to occur.

I put Cam on here because like Paranormal Activity, I feel like it really does something different with the horror genre by exploring something that not a lot of horror movies have done - how technology can be scary as hell. Something else I really love about it is the psychological aspect. It really messes with your mind.

(Image credit: Universal)

Get Out (2017)

You knew this would be on here. In Get Out, a young Black man travels with his white girlfriend to her family’s home, and while at first everything seems to be normal, he slowly starts to discover that this place is not what he thought it was - and now, he needs to get out.

This is a movie where I don’t even want to say much, because it’ll spoil the twists if you haven’t seen it. Just know that Get Out won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, which was written by first-time director (at the time), Jordan Peele. It’s one of this decade’s best horror films - with a fantastic leading performance from Daniel Kaluuya.

(Image credit: Universal)

Us (2019)

Another Jordan Peele feature on this list, Us follows a family that gets away for a weekend to their family’s summer cabin, but while they’re there, doppelgangers that look exactly like them start to wreck havoc on their lives.

Again, Jordan Peele is becoming a master of twists, and the last thing I want to do is spoil this for you. Just know that the Us cast is phenomenal and the story will have you gripping your seats from start to end. Go watch it now.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Halloween (2018)

Hear me out. Halloween, which is the latest sequel to the iconic 1978 horror film of the same name, follows Laurie Strode, now an older woman preparing herself and her family for the return of Michael Myers. He ends up breaking free due to a bus crashing during his transfer - and he is coming right home to her.

I love this franchise. It was one of the first films I ever watched, and I have seen all the Halloween sequels and ranked them , and this one is, hands down, the best sequel. Jamie Lee Curtis is freaking amazing in the lead role, and Michael is somehow even scarier.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Freaky (2020)

Freaky is basically Freaky Friday, but with murder. When a serial killer and a teenage girl end up switching bodies, it’s up to the teenager - now stuck in the body of a murderer - to get her body back and stop the actual killer from taking more lives - while in her body.

Freaky is so funny. The first time I heard the concept I couldn't believe it was an actual thing, but upon watching, I really enjoyed it. Vince Vaughn honestly gives a great performance, and Kathryn Newton is fantastic, as well. I loved both of them.

(Image credit: Blumhouse/ Universal Pictures)

Honorable Mention: The Black Phone (2022)

While The Black Phone is still in theaters at the time of this writing, in July 2022, I have to list this. When a series of kids are nabbed by someone called “The Grabber,” his latest victim must find a way out, with the help of a mysterious black phone in his cage.

Another Ethan Hawke performance that is stellar, but what makes this movie so good, to be honest, is that it’s more suspenseful than scary. I genuinely loved every second of this, from beginning to end, and The Black Phone ending is just perfect.