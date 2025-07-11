‘We Gonna Get Ripped Wolverine.’ I Can’t Believe How Crazy Similar All The Fan Comments Were After Hugh Jackman Started Doing Hip Thrusts At The Gym

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to capture the attention of the public, thanks to new projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies are the next two Avengers movies, even if their contents are largely a mystery. Fans are wondering when Hugh Jackman will return after Deadpool 3's record-breaking success, and I can't get over how similar all the comments are in his new workout video.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars is extremely limited, leading fans to fill in the blanks. Fans are hoping Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman show up as Deadpool & Wolverine, especially after how much fans reacted to their recent blockbuster. That discourse got louder Jackman shared a new workout video on Instagram. Check it out below:

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) A photo posted by on

Jackman regularly posts fitness videos, which usually gets the comments section going. On top of folks thirsting for the 56 year-old actor, usually folks assuming he's getting into superhero shape for another performance as Wolverine. After all, he did this a number of times while working on the X-Men movies. For instance, you can check out some of those responses below:

Soooo, the Wolverine is back everyone 🙂‍↕️

He’s back 🏋️‍♀️ #Wolverine 😎

We gonna get ripped Wolverine in Avengers Doomsday and Secret Wars

Omg 😍😍😍 I guess Wolverine is back ❤️❤️❤️

Oh wow @thehughjackman ( Wolverine) is very back Awwwww I love your Videos from the gym ❤️🔥🙌💙💛💙💛💙💛

Let’s go!!! 🔥\|/ \|/🔥 @thehughjackman

Well, that seems pretty cut and dry. While folks are giving Jackman his flowers for staying in shape, the majority of folks seem to hope he's returning as Wolverine sooner rather than later. And after how much I loved Deadpool & Wolverine, I've got to agree with them.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that the MCU has had some peaks and valleys since Avengers: Endgame. Ryan Reynolds' third Deadpool stands in stark juxtaposition, especially after The Marvels' box office bomb.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

The MCU and X-Men franchises are both streaming on Disney+. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

Of course, we don't know exactly when/if Jackman will reprise his role as the clawed mutant. He and Ryan Reynolds aren't listed in the Avengers: Doomsday cast list, so perhaps we'll have to wait for Secret Wars before this dynamic duo returns to the MCU together. That, or they're keeping Deadpool and Wolverine's appearance in the first movie a secret. After all, Marvel is known for its tight security.

Clearly there is fan interest in Jackman once again played Wolverine, and he continues to be in shape for the role. While Deadpool 3 joked that he'll be playing this role into his '90s, there may be a bit of truth in there. It's just hard to imagine anyone else in that role at this point.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hugh Jackman's tenure as Logan is streaming on Disney+. The next MCU movie hitting theaters is The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see when Wolverine pops back up.