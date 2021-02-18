5 101 Dalmatians References in the Cruella Trailer

Hell Hall

The first item on the list is Hell Hall. This old manor house is also referred to as "the old De Vil place" in 101 Dalmatians. It's Cruella's home in the film, though it appears she doesn't actually live there. It's the place where the puppies are kept in the Disney original while she waits for them to get big enough to skin. Cruella doesn't look like the sort of person to have a manor house of her own, at least at the beginning of this trailer, but this moment could happen later in the movie. It's also possible that the house actually belongs to somebody else, like Baroness von Hellman, played by Emma Thompson in the movie, and only becomes "the old De Vil" place at the end. Of course, The reason Cruella doesn't live there in 101 Dalmatians is something we'll come to later in this list.