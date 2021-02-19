Walt Disney World Reveals How The Parks Will Transform For The 50th Anniversary

The good news is that there will plenty more time to experience this, and whatever else gets announced for the 50th anniversary. It's been confirmed that the plan is for the anniversary to last well into the parks' 51st anniversary, as the party will go on for a full 18 months. Based on comments from Disney CEO Bob Chapek, the expectation is that the parks will be back to "normal" by early 2022, so there will still be more than a year of 50th anniversary fun to be had from that point. Get ready, fans. Mickey and Minnie certainly are, as they will have their own special new costumes to go along with the color scheme of the event.