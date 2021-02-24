4 Lessons Zac Efron's Firestarter Needs To Learn From Previous Stephen King Remakes

Don’t Just Do The Same Thing Again

If you haven’t already seen director Mark L. Lester’s adaptation of Firestarter from 1984, there’s one piece of information that should be known before getting deeper into this feature: it’s actually a film that has aged quite well. It has issues that will be further explored as it’s discussed further here, but it’s a faithful take on Stephen King’s original novel, and effectively puts on screen what the author gets across in the book. It also happens to be easily available both digitally and physically for anyone who cares to watch it. So what would be the point of just making that exact same movie again?