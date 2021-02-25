Pixar's First Luca Trailer Has Adorable Sea Monsters, Because Pixar

I am particularly intrigued by the animation style here. The character design looks like something out of an Aardman Animation stop-motion film. It also resembles, not coincidently, the Oscar winning Pixar short, La Luna. This is because Luca is directed by La Luna's director Enrico Casarosa. He was born in Italy, thus the decision to set the movie on the Riviera. And much like Soul, this feels like the perfect movie to come along at the perfect time. After a year of most people not traveling further than the grocery store, a movie that looks to be spending so much of its runtime outside feels like just what we all need.