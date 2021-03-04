5 Reasons Why Pulp Fiction Will Always Be Quentin Tarantino's Best Movie

Pulp Fiction Is The Movie That Takes The Most Risks In His Career

Pulp Fiction took risks. What about Kill Bill, you say. That story’s broken up into two separate movies, both of them very different in tone. Or what about Death Proof (Ugh). That’s like, a movie within a movie. You can’t get any riskier than that. But look, if we’re going to go that route, then you might as well say that Tarantino’s segment in Four Rooms is his riskiest film, and we all know that that’s not the case.

No, thematically, plot-wise, character-wise, you name it, Pulp Fiction is the film that takes the most risks out of Quentin Tarantino’s entire career. It’s just all over the place, starting at the end, working its way back to the beginning, and all seen through multiple viewpoints, throwing in humor, suspense (tell me you don’t hold your breath every time for that overdose scene), and even Ving Rhames being raped while a leather-clad gimp watches in the corner. I mean, Pulp Fiction has got to be one of the weirdest, most audacious movies ever to launch a director into super stardom, but that’s Pulp Fiction for you. A movie that takes risks and never apologizes for them.