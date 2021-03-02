Why The US Vs Billie Holiday Will Still Be Timely In 40 Years, According to Lee Daniels

I didn’t know [the film would be released one year after the Emmet Till Antilynching Act passed the House] when we started to film. I did not know that, and that’s not in Susan Laurie Parks’s script. I found that out as we were shooting the film. So I can’t believe it. You can’t make it up. You cannot make this up. And then on top of it all, that noose that was in the capital, you can’t - people say this movie is timely right now. Yes, it’s timely now, it was timely 20 years ago, but I think that this country is so messed up and we’re in such a dark place, we’re just looking the darkness that we’re in directly in the eye. It’s gonna be timely 20 years from now, it’s gonna be timely 40 years from now. It’s going to take our grandkids, if we’re doing the work, to get better as a nation.