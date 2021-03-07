Chaos Walking Ending Explained: What Happened And How It Sets Up A Potential Sequel

Now to the mayor. What we learn is that the women in Prentisstown were not killed off by the “Noise” but by the men, because they were found to be immune by the “Noise” like Viola is. Women knowing the men’s thoughts and the men not knowing theirs led to madness and the mass murder of every woman in the settlement. Throughout the film, Todd struggles with controlling his Noise, especially in front of the mayor who doesn’t think him to be a man because of it. But in the final confrontation with him, Todd is able to finally control his Noise enough to project an image of one of the women the mayor killed and catch him off guard enough to defeat him as Todd and Viola race to send a signal and communicate with her ship. Chaos Walking ends with Todd and Viola on her ship, looking out on more of the undiscovered New World from the skies.