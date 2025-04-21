Sinners Ending Explained: Why The Door Is Open For Potential Sequels, And Why I Have Mixed Feelings

Warning: massive spoilers for Sinners are in play!

Writer/director Ryan Coogler really went for the jugular with his latest film, Sinners, as the 2025 movie schedule debut was so much more than just “a vampire movie.” Perhaps the greatest surprise the man had up his sleeve is the fact that his well received reunion with Michael B. Jordan actually leaves some room to return to this world in the future.

With a mixture of excitement and apprehension, I feel the need to talk these feelings out with you all. So, if you haven’t partaken in the beauty that is Sinners, consider this your final warning. From this point forward, we’re about to get into the gory details, and why this is such a surprising turn.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Sinners’ Epilogue Left A Surprising Twist For Potential Sequels

As Sinners concludes its long night’s journey into day, Sammie Moore (Miles Caton) is our lone survivor. With only the neck of his guitar, and some pretty deep facial scarring from his vanquished foe Remmick (Jack O'Connell), he makes the choice to follow his heart into the world of Blues music.

That decision carries him through decades of fame, as we catch up with him 60 years later, playing his latest gig. As the older Sammie (Buddy Guy) wraps his set and settles down for a drink, two unexpected companions drop in: Mary (Hailee Steinfeld) and Stack (Michael B. Jordan).

As it turns out, they survived the events of 1932, as Smoke (also Jordan) couldn’t kill his twin brother. However, Sinners’ vampire twin was spared for a cost, as he was sworn to never attack Sammie. One final offer of eternal life from the pair, decked out in ‘90s street wear reminiscent of the early rap scene, closes the books, and sees all parties parting once more.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mary And Stack’s Survival Leaves The Door Wide Open For A Sinners Sequel

60 years is a lot of ground to cover, both in terms of the narrative and cultural connections that Sinners possesses. And I can’t say that Mary and Stack’s journey through various genres of music, trying to find another that could “pierce the veil” would be a tempting proposition. Ryan Coogler’s story in this potential franchise starter proves that the bones are definitely there for further exploration.

Everything from Motown to disco would be up for grabs, especially through the extended metaphor of vampirism used to resemble cultural appropriation through music. But, what could be an interesting thread to weave into this hypothetical tapestry is how Mary and Stack potentially wind back around to being decent folks - while also exploring their relationship a bit further.

I know Stack made Smoke that promise in Club Juke back in 1932, but immortal beings that feast on the living aren’t always bound to such pacts. And, speaking of mortal concerns, let’s get into why I’m worried about what Sinners 2 could potentially delve into. Also, the random idea of Jimi Hendrix fighting vampires at Woodstock, with Mary and Stack’s help, is one I haven’t shaken since my screening.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Sinners Is Such A Singularly Moving Experience, Which Puts Intense Pressure On A Sequel

It is rare to see an original story surprise the world like Sinners is about to, but that’s from my biased opinion that sides with the critical raves it’s earned. While the door’s open for more, to my knowledge, Ryan Coogler didn’t intend for a new series to spawn from his work.

So, if the box office is friendly, and the audience wants more, whatever the follow-up effort may be is going to have quite an image to live up to. We saw a similar situation befall Coogler’s 2022 Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; but in all fairness, that film was dealt a tragic hand through the passing of Chadwick Boseman.

Outside of Black Panther 2's complicated development, the audience and critical response to Wakanda Forever wasn’t as universally warm as the reception the original received in 2018. I truly feel that watching Sinners for the first time is like seeing Jurassic Park, or even Boseman’s MCU debut, on opening weekend; and chasing that feeling with another entry is certainly daunting.

(Image credit: North Sea Jazz)

Buddy Guy Ties Together Sinners’ Cultural Message In A Way That’d Be Very Hard To Repeat

The fact that Miles Caton is playing a fictional character that eventually grows up to be a man played by Blues legend Buddy Guy is perhaps the greatest compliment I can pay Sinners’ breakout star. I’d imagine that through his musical abilities, and his thespian skillset, Caton must have impressed Guy in a way similar to how Ray Charles felt when Jamie Foxx won him over after being cast in Ray.

The overall message of Sinners ties deeply into the message of musicians with a gift that, as Wunmi Moskau’s Annie puts it, “can pierce the veil” of time and space. Turning back to my example of a Sinners 2 where Jimi Hendrix comes into play, his mythos in the halls of rock and roll absolutely qualify as that sort of figure.

Unfortunately, since that guitar legend left this mortal coil in 1970, it opens up a new potential for an awkward follow up. Thematically, that idea could still work; but spiritually, it would feel weird to either see an actor play the role of Mr. Hendrix, or to re-write history and show him dying after a brush with vampires.

(Image credit: Leacock Pennebaker)

Although the metaphor of vampirism as the appropriation and corruption of the culture in play does make that potentially tragic ending to a hypothetical Sinners sequel a little more workable. As always, it would need to be handled with respect; as one can't just graft a supernatural explanation onto a real-life tragedy - despite what X-Men: Days of Future Past's JFK assassination story may suggest.