Jumanji Producer Gives Update About A Fourth Movie

I hope that they are able to maintain the creativity that has been on display in the latest Jumanji chapters. There seems to be so many different ways that they can reinvent themselves as they continue to expand on the world. And now that the “game” appears to be coming out into the new world, what does that mean for the avatars that are played by the high-powered cast like The Rock and Karen Gillan? Will the next movie have to lean on the younger cast, like Morgan Turner, Alex Wolff and Madison Iseman?