Jurassic World Rebirth Will Honor The Series’ Canon So Far, And New Franchise Details Make Me Hopeful The Video Games Will Be Part Of That Promise

We’re mere weeks away from a new Jurassic World movie heading into theaters, and I’m still in awe that we’ve reached this point. As the 2025 movie schedule promises mutant dinosaur mayhem, there’s another title arriving later this year that’s going to help branch out the story inspired by Michael Crichton’s legendary 1990 novel.

Since the ties between past and future Jurassic canon are stronger than ever, I really hope that a new video game could help shape the future of Universal’s legacy franchise. That desire is especially strong considering what we know about Jurassic World Rebirth feels tailor-made to lock into a brand-new video game on the way.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 Introduces Petting Zoos, Baby Dinosaurs, And A Shadowy Presence

Publisher Frontier Developments released both the Announcement and Gameplay trailers for Jurassic World Evolution 3 . The third outing in the long running park simulator series, players will be pushing their abilities to the limit with a lot of new features. You can thank a new organization introduced in this adventure for being able to grow your own baby dinosaur, the Dinosaur Integration Network (also known as D.I.N.)

But as you can see in the Gameplay trailer for the latest Jurassic World video game, it’s not all petting zoos and the return of Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm:

Jurassic World Evolution 3 | Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

While they aren’t named, this new activist group wants to disrupt D.I.N.’s “groundbreaking sustainable breeding programs,” which it offers to park owners around the world. Some of you deep cut Jurassic World fans are probably ready to run to your Netflix subscription after reading that last bit, and I can’t blame you.

Seeing as those themes have been presented in the animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, this feels like it could be another knot that ties the characters of that animated series in with the live-action adventures. That very scenario is what has me thinking about how Jurassic World Rebirth might be able to take advantage of this digital extension of this cautionary tale in playing God.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jurassic World Rebirth’s Efforts To Uphold Continuity Are Now Potentially Easier

As stated in Jurassic World Rebirth writer David Koepp’s previous remarks, the canon that currently exists isn’t going to be altered in the Scarlett Johansson-led ensemble legacy-quel. Seeing as Evolution 3’s gameplay takes place in a post-Dominion timeframe, but presumably before Rebirth’s mass dinosaur deaths, this is something that could be useful to the series overall.

If there are sequels to this seventh Jurassic adventure, then there’s a chance that this unnamed activist collective could try to sabotage the work that Parker-Genix Pharmaceutical Engineering is trying to achieve. Perhaps Jurassic World Rebirth will see that sort of sabotage coming from a member of the team assembled by Johansson’s Zora Bennett?

(Image credit: Universal)

Or, if the film canon won’t touch this new information from Jurassic World Evolution 3, then perhaps the animated TV series will. As we saw in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory’s first trailer , executive producer Scott Kreamer’s follow-up to Camp Cretaceous has been playing out in a timeline shortly before/during Dominion’s events.

Now seeing as the Camp Fam has been getting involved in their own activist activities against Soyona Santos (Dichen Lachman) and the forces of BioSyn, it’d be very easy to tie that series into Evolution 3’s events. Plus, since Kreamer admitted in a previous interview with CinemaBlend that there have been some early thoughts on a new series taking place closer to Jurassic World Rebirth, this rogue organization could be connected to the people Brooklynn (Kiersten Kelly) and Ben Pinkus (Sean Giambrone) have been running with on the dark web.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Of course, this is all massive speculation for the moment. But what I do know is that Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters on July 3rd, in all of its explosive cinematic glory! For those of you looking to build a petting zoo of your own, Jurassic World Evolution 3 hits shelves on October 21st. How these two titles will connect is something that life, and time, will find a way to explain.