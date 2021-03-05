Wait, Did Star Wars Almost Have Kylo Ren Torture Chewbacca?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Star Wars is a property that has been passed down across generations, with the iconography immersed into pop culture. Characters like Chewbacca have shown up throughout the franchise's timeline, including the recent sequel trilogy. And it turns out that The Rise of Skywalker had a deleted scene where Kylo Ren tortured the beloved Wookie.