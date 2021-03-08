features

Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Rick And Morty Loot Crate Giveaway

We're partnering with Loot Crate for another giveaway! We're giving away three of Loot Crate's April subscription box, which is Rick and Morty: "Interdimensional Cable."

The April “Interdimensional Cable” crate is filled with exclusives including a Two Brothers T-shirt, Mr. Poopybutthole Stress Ball, Story Train Cereal Pouch and more.

Simply fill out the form below for your chance to win! The giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. CST on March 29, 2021.

Official Rules: Just fill out the form above to enter. No purchase necessary. Must be a U.S. resident over 18 years of age to enter. The sweepstakes ends at 11:59 pm CT on March 29, 2021. The winners will be chosen at random and notified via email. Winners must respond in 3 days to claim prize or risk forfeiting. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. CinemaBlend cannot accept responsibility for any shipping issues. Good luck!

