The Best Shows Streaming On Max Right Now

When it comes to the latest and greatest in streaming services, there’s no one doing it quite as well as Max, originally known as HBO Max. If you happen to have a Max subscription, you’re certainly going to want to take advantage of any of these shows that are on there available to binge right now, whether you’re into high-stakes dramas or something that’s a little more family friendly. Let’s get into it.

Fun For The Whole Family

From Teen Titans to some of the best sitcoms out there, here are the best family friendly shows that you can watch on Max right now.

Friends

(Image credit: NBC)

Probably one of the most iconic TV series of all time, Friends follows a group of friends in their mid-twenties living in New York City and trying to just survive and find their own paths, all while relying on each other along the way. The Friends cast is filled to the brim with talent and all went on to have great careers, and while some of the jokes can be a bit risque, the show still has plenty for families to enjoy.

The Big Bang Theory

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Think Friends, but with socially inept physicists. The Big Bang Theory follows a group of Caltech graduates who try to solve the mysteries of the universe, but they can’t really do much from their little apartment while struggling to even talk to women. However, when a new neighbor moves in across the hall, everything changes.

Teen Titans

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Taking place in the world of DC comics, Teen Titans follows a group of teenage superheroes who fight to face the forces of evil consistently, while also living together on their home base, located on an island not that far from civilians.

Full House

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

It doesn’t really get more family friendly than Full House. Starring the wonderful Full House cast, the show mainly focuses on the widowed Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) and his three daughters, as he raises them from little girls to beautiful young women with the help of his friends.

Tom And Jerry

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I literally don’t think you can get more classic than Tom & Jerry. One of the best cartoons out there, watch the misadventures of Tom the Cat and Jerry the Mouse as they struggle to overcome the other in a battle for the ages, as Tom attempts to catch Jerry – and fails over and over again.

Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

(Image credit: NBC)

In West Philadelphia, born and raised, a legend was born with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Starring Will Smith, the iconic sitcom follows a native Philadelphian who travels to Bel-Air in order to stay out of the trouble he was getting into at home, and live with his uncle and his family, causing mayhem as time goes on.

The Nanny

(Image credit: CBS)

She’s The Nanny – the nanny named Fran. Fran Drescher stars as Fran the Nanny, who takes the position for a wealthy family and finds her life completely turned upside down – all while causing some hijinks.

Regular Show

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

Hailing originally from Cartoon Network, Regular Show follows the day to day lives of Mordecai and Rigby, anthropomorphic animals who have jobs at the local park as groundskeepers and have to deal with their intense boss, Benson, on a daily basis. As someone who watched this show as a kid, it’s hilarious.

Family Drama, Crimes Of Passion, And More

Backstabbings, intense fantasy, and so much more – here are the best dramas on the platform that you can watch.

Succession

(Image credit: HBO)

One of the most successful dramas of the last few years is Succession. With four seasons to watch, it follows the story of the Roy family and the patriarch's work to figure out who is the next one best fit to run their media conglomerate, Waystar Royco. With the great Succession cast, there is so much to love about this show.

The Vampire Diaries

(Image credit: The CW)

Probably one of the most popular supernatural teen dramas of all time, The Vampire Diaries follows the story of Elena Gilbert, a teenaged orphan who suddenly finds herself caught between two centuries-old vampires obsessing over and wanting to be with her – amidst a rivalry that has gone on for years.

The West Wing

(Image credit: NBC)

In this political drama, we mainly follow the (fictitious) U.S. presidency of Josiah Bartlet. Throughout seven seasons, we see what truly happens in the west wing of the White House – and the drama that goes on behind the scenes.

Love And Death

(Image credit: HBO Max)

What would you do for love? Kill someone? Love and Death, starring Elizabeth Olsen , is the true story of Candy Montgomery, and how she supposedly murdered the wife of the man she was having an affair with, and the criminal case that came from it.

The Wire

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

One of the most popular HBO original shows of all time, The Wire is a crime drama that takes place in the city of Baltimore, and details how crime affects the city, with the stories of a number of criminals, cops, and civilians all explored.

The Last Of Us

(Image credit: HBO)

With Season 2 confirmed , now’s the time to watch The Last of Us. The show, starring the talented The Last of Us cast , follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal), a man who is assigned to bring a special young woman all the way across the United States in a world that is infested by monsters and creatures that can kill you in seconds flat, all of which used to be humans.

Game of Thrones

(Image credit: HBO)

What can I say about Game of Thrones that hasn’t already been said? When the king of Westeros suddenly dies, it’s an all out war to see who is the next to sit on the Iron Throne. There are backstabbers, betrayals and so much more in this epic HBO series that made the Game of Thrones cast incredibly popular.

Big Little Lies

(Image credit: HBO)

When a murder occurs in a small town, it turns the lives of a group of mothers who never thought this would ever happen upside down – especially when they get tangled up in the murder investigation.

Euphoria

(Image credit: HBO)

Starring Zendaya, Euphoria is a teen drama that mainly follows Rue, a young teenager who is addicted to drugs and goes to high school, but her world changes when the new girl, Jules, moves to town. Focusing on other teenagers as well, this series is a huge hit for HBO – and is getting Season 3.

The Sopranos

(Image credit: HBO)

Arguably one of the best TV shows of all time, The Sopranos is a crime drama mainly following Tony Soprano, a mafia leader, and how he struggles to somehow be a normal everyday man for his family while also keeping the criminals of the world in line.

Comedies Of All Kinds

Max has plenty of comedies to laugh at, whether you want something lighter or as dark as comedy can get. Here are the best.

The Boondocks

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

Based on a comic strip, The Boondocks is an animated show and mainly follows Huey and Riley Freeman as they live their lives in a dysfunctional family after settling into a white neighborhood, offering different takes on social commentary such as stereotypes, social classes and more.

Sex And The City

(Image credit: HBO)

Starring the impeccably talented Sex and the City cast , the show mainly follows Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), a sex/relationship column writer, and her escapades in NYC with her friends (who are in their thirties and forties) as they navigate life, love, and their professions. There’s even a spinoff series called And Just Like That…

Nathan For You

(Image credit: Comedy Central)

Do you need a solution to your failing business? Then Nathan for You is your show. Starring Nathan Fielder, this hilarious docu-reality comedy follows Nathan as he goes from business to business to aid them with his crazy ideas – some of which don’t always lead to success.

Barry

(Image credit: HBO)

Starring Bill Hader, Barry tells the story of the titular character, Barry Berkman, a former Marine who turns to a life of crime in order to make money, but when he travels to Los Angeles for a target that he must kill, he finds his life completely turned upside down by the theater community.

Rick And Morty

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Get in on all the inside jokes and Rick Sanchez being the absolute worst. Rick and Morty follows the titular characters as they travel through the galaxy together as grandfather and grandson – while getting into tons of hilarious trouble along the way.

Veep

(Image credit: HBO)

Veep is the political satire show that you want to see. Starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus , as well as the incredible Veep cast , the show mainly follows her Selina Meyer as the Vice President of the United States, and how she has to deal with a ridiculous president, and all her crazy political co-workers in a modern day America.

South Park

(Image credit: Comedy Central)

Come on down to South Park, we’ll have ourselves a time! South Park is the iconic animated dark comedy that has gone on for many, many years now, mainly following Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman, fourth-graders who get into trouble consistently at home, whether that means starting the whole COVID-19 pandemic, impersonating Hitler, or something else crazy.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

(Image credit: HBO)

Last but not least, we need to take a look at Curb Your Enthusiasm. Starring Larry David, the show takes a fictionalized look at his life, following the man as a semi-retired writer and producer living in L.A., as he gets up to trouble with his former co-workers, other actors, and so much more – all while making you laugh your butt off.

There are truly so many shows to watch on Max, and this is just the beginning of what you could check out. No matter what you pick, you will be entertained for hours.