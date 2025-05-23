How To Watch Rick and Morty Season 8 Online And Stream Every Episode Of The Hit Animated Series From Anywhere

Watch Rick and Morty Season 8

Misanthropic genius Rick and his frazzled grandson Morty are back with more outlandishly entertaining adventures through space. And, just as they’ve survived many a bug-eyed alien horde, the series returns having weathered its own storm: the departure of Justin Roiland in 2023 following domestic abuse allegations. Fans can breathe a sigh of relief, then, knowing that it’s been greenlit for another four seasons. Read on below where we explain how to watch Rick and Morty Season 8 online and from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

After Roiland’s exit, the future of this Emmy-winning franchise looked uncertain, given that he'd also voiced the titular twosome from the very beginning. Thankfully, soundalikes Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden took over with nary a raised eyebrow, seamlessly portraying Rick and Morty as of Season 7. Now, they're a part of the Smith family furniture.

And last season’s sci-fi shenanigans were as reliably wild as before. Morty and his sister Summer (Spencer Grammer) became a mutant hybrid in a Total Recall-inspired moment; Rick entered Valhalla to steal the afterlife’s energy source (as you do), which ended with the Pope trapped in a Poké ball; and the Smiths learned the hard way about a planet whose dead citizens turn into spaghetti. Needless to say, having an unhinged scientist in the family caused no small amount of disharmony in everyone’s domestic lives.

Not much is known about the upcoming season. That it’ll deliver cynically witty comedy with bonkers plots that swing for the high-concept sci-fi fences is a given at this point. Judging from the trailers, though, we can expect Space Beth (Sarah Chalke) to make a comeback, while a gaggle of gun-toting cowboys kidnap the entire Morty population from the Citadel of Ricks. Plus, it’s possible that Evil Morty will make another appearance, having last been seen stealing off with the incredibly dangerous Omega device.

Now…ready to get schwifty? Then keep reading for how to watch Rick and Morty Season 8 online with our guide below, and stream every episode no matter where you’re located.

How to watch Rick and Morty Season 8 online in the US

Those in the US can watch Rick and Morty Season 8 via Adult Swim on Cartoon Network from Sunday, May 25, with episodes airing weekly at 11pm ET/PT. Don’t have cable? No problem! There are multiple streaming options for cord cutters:

The best value option is to purchase a Sling TV subscription. You’ll need the Sling Blue plan to get Cartoon Network/Adult Swim content. Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), TLC, AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. You can get up to $10 off your first month!

A Hulu + Live TV plan also comes with Cartoon Network programming. If you haven’t previously been a member, you can try its 3-day free trial first, after which the monthly cost starts from $82.99.

And, if you missed the live premiere, you can stream episodes with Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service, available the following day (Mondays), with subscriptions available from $9.99 a month.

Temporarily traveling outside the US? Connect to your usual service and stream Rick and Morty Season 8 as usual with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Rick and Morty online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Rick and Morty Season 8 online just as you would at home.

While services like Sling TV and Fubo block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Rick and Morty Season 8 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Paramount Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Sling or Hulu, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Rick and Morty Season 8, head to the appropriate streaming service (e.g. Sling TV)

How to watch Rick and Morty Season 8 online in Canada

Canadians can watch Rick and Morty Season 8 online with streaming package StackTV, which grants access to programming from Global Television, the Disney Channel, National Geographic, Showcase, W Network, and the all important Adult Swim.

The easiest way to get access to StackTV is through Amazon Prime Video. You’ll need a Prime membership first ($9.99 a month after your 30-day free trial), while signing up to StackTV costs $14.99 a month, though new subscribers can take its 7-day free trial for a spin before paying anything.

Rick and Morty Season 8 will be broadcast on the same schedule as the US.

From there, you can then watch on all the usual devices through which you'd normally watch Prime Video. So that's on web browsers, app for Android and iOS, Fire TV and a variety of other devices including PS4, PS5, Xbox, Roku and select Smart TVs.

Traveling outside Canada? Download a VPN and watch Rick and Morty Season 8 from anywhere, just like you normally would.

Can I watch Rick And Morty Season 7 online in the UK?

Rick and Morty Season 8 will be broadcast on E4 in the UK! The animated sci-fi usually airs on a few days after its debut on Adult Swim in the States, and it has been scheduled for a Sunday, June 1 release date at 9PM BST.

The E4 channel is available for FREE via on-demand service Channel 4, which you can access on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up.

It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX) and a valid TV licence.

NB: If you’re currently abroad but want to watch Rick and Morty Season 8 purchasing a VPN will let you stream your favorite shows no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Rick and Morty Season 8 online in Australia

Aussies have it made! Max, recently launched Down Under, is the place to watch Rick and Morty Season 8 online, with episodes arriving on a weekly basis beginning from Monday, May 26.

A Basic with Ads plan is available from AU$11.99 a month. You can upgrade to Standard and get two streams plus offline downloads at AU$15.99. Alternatively, opt for Premium for AU$21.99 a month and stream on even more devices with 4K Ultra HD video quality available. You can also select annual memberships on all plans, which offer 12 months access for the price of 10.

An Aussie abroad trying to access your Max stream? Get a VPN to access Rick and Morty on Max while overseas.

Rick and Morty Season 8 Trailer

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode Release Schedule

Episode 1 – “Summer of All Fears”: Sunday, May 25

Rick and Morty Season 8 Cast

Ian Cardoni as Rick Sanchez

Harry Belden as Morty Smith

Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith

Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith

Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith / Space Beth