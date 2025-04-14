Looks Like Rick And Morty Is Bringing A Beloved Concept Back In Season 8, Or At Least I'm Desperately Hoping That's The Case

Rick and Morty Season 8 is on the way in late May, and I think the show just gave us the perfect tease to help make the remaining weeks until its arrival absolutely unbearable. I already had this marked as a must-watch show on the 2025 TV schedule, but I'm especially excited after seeing that we may be getting a third Interdimensional Cable episode!

I was already thrilled because Season 8 will seemingly parody the show's own headline-making re-casting its main characters after co-creator Justin Roiland was fired a few years ago. Now, I'm extra jazzed after Adult Swim shared an animatic video that not only revealed new episode titles along, but also visual clues. So, how does this tie into Interdimensional Cable? Take a look at the screenshot below for "Ricker Than Fiction," and continue on below:

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

The duo watching strange creatures in an action-packed TV series screams "Interdimensional Cable" to me, and it's not like it would be SO surprising if the ep format returned. "Rixty Minutes," the Season 1 episode that kicked it all off, remains one of the best Rick and Morty episodes ever, to the point where the Season 3 installment "Morty's Mind Blowers" joked that it was replacing the cable TV motifc.

Fans were teased with its return in Season 7 when we saw the Mr. Stabby talk show, which featured a host who violently stabbed members of his audience to death. It was a funny bit that technically involved the Interdimensional Cable box, but wasn't a full-length assortment of random and seemingly improvised premises that made the first two iterations so special. Here's hoping that Season 8 can scratch the itch that I felt robbed of in the previous season.

Of course, Dan Harmon and the crew of the acclaimed series are likely aware that fans are desperate for a new Interdimensional Cable episode. I wouldn't put it past them to intentionally show that scene as a way of building up hype, only to entirely subvert expectations and deliver something equally entertaining.

Even if we are being trolled, there's still enough in this video that's teased that I can't wait to see the whole premise of. Check out the full video below, and ask yourself what could be happening in "Hot Rick":

Rick and Morty | Season 8 Episode Titles | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

Beyond the obvious Interdimensional Cable tease, I'm most psyched about the season finale, which features Rick hooking Jerry up to some sort of machine. I won't even guess where it's headed, but I generally love it when Jerry and Rick are forced to interact for a full adventure. It's almost always traumatic for the former, but it's not like anyone has ever accused Rick Sanchez of being a good guy.

Strap in and charge that portal device because Rick and Morty is headed back to Adult Swim on Sunday, May 25th, at 11:00 p.m. ET. I'll be staying up past my bedtime to watch the premiere for sure, so I'm hoping this season is as great as past ones.