Carrie: 12 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Classic Stephen King Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Let’s all take a moment to thank Tabitha Jane King. After all, if it weren’t for her, we wouldn’t have Carrie. When Stephen King was first developing the story, he disliked the material so much that he literally threw it in the trash – but when his wife picked it out and read it, she encouraged him to stick with it. Those pages eventually expanded to become the Master Of Horror’s first novel, and it not only kick started one of the greatest literary legacies of all time, but it also inspired director Brian De Palma’s feature film adaptation, which continues to be hailed as one of the all-time great scary movies.