We Finally Know When Walt Disney World's Ratatouille Attraction Is Opening At Epcot

Walt Disney World didn't only have to close out guests from the resorts when they shutdown last year but the resort also had to cease construction on a number of major new attractions. While construction has restarted on many of the planned additions, exactly when we'll be seeing many of them is still a big question. One attraction, Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, was expected to open in Epcot's France pavilion in 2019, but that date was pushed back to 2020 following the closure. Now we know when in 2020 the ride will arrive, as Disney CEO Bob Chapek has confirmed the ride will open in October.

Speaking as part of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Bob Chapek confirmed that the long anticipated ride, that was believed to be very close to being done, will open in October. No specific date was given beyond the month, but it seems quite likely that Walt Disney World is eyeing an early October opening, possibly even October 1, as we know that Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary is set to start that day.

More to come...

