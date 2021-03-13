Chaos Walking: 7 Big Differences Between The Book And The Movie

Whenever we go out to see a movie rooted in popular literature, it’s natural to hold the book next to its source and compare the two. And as far as book adaptations go, the Chaos Walking movie does have a major upper hand. The script was co-written by the author himself, Patrick Ness, who previously adapted his other popular story A Monster Calls for the 2016 film by J.A. Bayona. Even so, the 2008 bestselling novel and the Lionsgate film starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland have quite a few differences between them to discuss.

Doug Liman’s sci-fi release Chaos Walking is based on a novel called The Knife of Never Letting Go, which is the first of three books in Patrick Ness’ Chaos Walking trilogy. Even though the movie has often been characterized for its reshoots, delays or its pretty negative critic reviews, the Chaos Walking book vs. movie conversation is one that primarily complements each other.