5 Walt Disney World Pandemic Changes That Are Actually Awesome

The result is that many lines run to parts of the park that are either usually off limits, or that you simply would never have any reason to go into. I found myself in an area of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, some of which was clearly designed to be queue space, but that likely hadn't been needed since FastPass was first implemented. Other areas had clearly been themed for guests to see, but I can't imagine the circumstance under which it would ever happen. It's cool stuff to see all this, especially since we likely won't see much of these particular areas when things go back to normal.