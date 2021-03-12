Joe Manganiello Just Confirmed A Cool Batman Easter Egg In Zack Snyder's Justice League

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a week away from release, and one of the many ways it is distinguishing itself from the theatrical cut of the fifth DC Extended Universe movie is giving Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke more to do. Along with being one of the Teen Titans’ greatest foes, Slade Wilson has also fought Batman in the comics on many occasions, and Manganiello has confirmed that his version of Deathstroke includes an Easter egg referencing one of the Caped Crusader’s other notorious adversaries: Ra’s al Ghul.